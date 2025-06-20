– By Ana Achata, Staff Writer

Each week of June, we open the 88.9 Vault of Soul with profiles of iconic soul pioneers. To continue 2025’s June coverage, WERS recognizes Anita Baker, one of the most recognizable voices in the American Jazz and R&B scene throughout the 80s, 90s, and well into the 21st Century.

Biography

There is nothing more hypnotic than a woman with a strong voice. Anita Baker, born in Ohio and later growing up in Detroit, Michigan, came into the world in January of 1958. Baker has remained active in the music scene her entire life, touring as recently as 2023.

Like many other great musicians, Baker found her beginnings singing gospel songs in a church choir. In 1975, at just seventeen years old, Baker was discovered by David Washington after performing at nightclubs with local bands. Washington was the bandleader of the funk group Chapter 8, who extended Baker an invitation to audition for the band. Upon forming this new alliance, Anita Baker toured and performed with Chapter 8 from 1975 until 1979, when Ariola Records signed the band. The band’s first album, Chapter 8, consisted of songs like “Ready for Love” and “I Just Want to Be Your Girl,” which was led by Baker.

Quiet Storm

Later in 1979, Ariola was bought out by Arista Records, and Chapter 8 was dropped from the label. Baker returned to Detroit after this setback, until Otis Smith, a former associate, decided to convince her to return to the music scene. Smith had his own label called Beverly Glen Records, to which Baker signed in 1982. Under Beverly Glen Records, her debut solo album The Songstress was released in 1983 and spent over a year on the charts. The Songstress had tracks titled, “No More Tears,” “Will You Be Mine,” “Angel,” and “You’re the Best Thing Yet.”



Despite the success of the album, Anita Baker later stated that she hadn’t received any of the royalties for her work, and wished to leave Beverly Glen Records. In 1985, Otis Smith sued Baker for breach of contract, but ultimately lost the case. Baker was then allowed to record under other labels, and she signed with Warner Music Group and Elektra Records in ‘85.

From Anita Baker’s contract with Elektra Records came her second album, Rapture, in 1986. This is, perhaps, Baker’s best loved album. The track, “Sweet Love” earned her a spot on the Billboard Hot 100, and the album as a whole received two Grammy Awards. Baker promoted Rapture by touring for two years following its release, resulting in millions of copies being sold. The album Giving You the Best That I Got was released in ‘88, and immediately became a hit. It topped the Billboard 200 and, like the former, sold millions of copies and won a Grammy Award. Baker’s next album, Composition, which incorporated jazz influences, won an award as well.

During her career, Baker released several more albums and collaborated with many other R&B and jazz musicians (most notably, Frank Sinatra and Cyrus Chestnut). She toured many times and appeared on TV shows and albums across the charts, and even performed “The Star-Spangled Banner” at an NFC Championship Game in 2022. Most recently, In 2023, Rolling Stone ranked Anita Baker at number 92 on a list of the 200 greatest singers of all time.

Who Influenced Anita Baker?

Sarah Vaughn

Ella Fitzgerald

Chaka Khan

Aretha Franklin

Diana Ross

Tina Turner

Who has Anita Baker inflienced?

Stevie Wonder

Usher

Chance the Rapper

Lalah Hathaway

Toni Braxton

Jill Scott

Kem

Awards and Honors

Grammys, Best R&B Vocal Performance, Female (1987)

Grammys, Best Rhythm & Blues Song (1987)

Grammys, Best Soul Gospel Performance by a Duo, Group, Choir or Chorus (1988, with The Winans)

Grammys, Best R&B Vocal Performance, Female (1989)

Grammys, Best Rhythm & Blues Song (1989)

Grammys, Best R&B Vocal Performance, Female (1990)

Grammys, Best R&B Vocal Performance, Female (1991)

Grammys, Best Female R&B Vocal Performance (1996)

American Music Awards, Favorite Soul/R&B Female Artist (1988)

American Music Awards, Favorite Soul/R&B Album (1988)

American Music Awards, Favorite Soul/R&B Female Artist (1990)

American Music Awards, Favorite Soul/R&B Female Artist (1995)

Soul Train Music Awards, Best Single, Female (1987)

Soul Train Music Awards, Best R&B/Urban Contemporary Song of the Year (1989)

Soul Train Music Awards, Best R&B/Urban Contemporary Single, Female (1989)

Soul Train Music Awards, Best R&B/Urban Contemporary Album of the Year, Female (1989)

Soul Train Music Awards, Best R&B/Soul Single, Female (1995)

Soul Train Music Awards, R&B/Soul Album of the Year, Female (1995)

Soul Train Music Awards, Legend Award, Female (2010)

BET Awards, Lifetime Achievement Award (2018)

Hollywood Walk of Fame Star (1994)

Spotlight Tracks

“Caught Up In the Rapture” (1986)

R&B always reminds me of the slow fade of the 80s and 90s into the early 2000s — Warm tones, music to dance to, almost dreamlike. Anita Baker’s voice matches all of this, especially in this track. “Caught Up In the Rapture” is a love song, and the lyrics mixed with Baker’s smooth and soulful voice make for such a beautiful combination. The song is from her second album, Rapture, and climbed to number thirty-seven in the United States.

“Angel” (1983)

The first time I heard this song, I felt a little bit like crying. “Angel” is yet another love song and is an incredibly touching ballad. Baker’s voice is worth mentioning again, because without it, none of these songs would be quite the same. In this track, Baker sings, “I found a real dream, baby, when I found you,” and extends an invitation to her lover to go through life by her side. These types of songs always stand out to me; Maybe it’s to do with artists who are able to sing like their life depends on it, or maybe it’s the lyrics of devotion. This one is a treasure.

“Body and Soul” (1994)

Have I mentioned Anita Baker’s voice yet? “Body and Soul” was released on Baker’s fifth album, Rhythm of Love, and peaked at number four on the U.S. Billboard Hot Black Singles chart. This track features beautiful harmonies and overlapping vocals, while Baker sings, “Just love me body and soul.” The song leans more towards the R&B influences and less towards the jazzy side that some of her earlier songs had — It’s cool, longing, and enchanting. Anita Baker is truly a powerful voice.