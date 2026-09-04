Uncommon Concert Calendar: September 4 – 10

Here at ‘ERS, we love live music! That’s why we created the Uncommon Concert Calendar – your guide to the best concerts in Boston. Each week, our intrepid music staff picks out some upcoming concerts you won’t want to miss.

Lily Allen @ MGM Music Hall Fenway – Friday, September 4

Coming off of her 2025 release, West End Girl, Lily Allen has become even more of an enigma in the music world. Her songs consistently dive into common mistakes made within relationships, and the extent to which she personally has gone to be there for her partners until it becomes too much for her to handle. As her career has unfurled over the past two decades, seeing Allen’s artistry evolve and become even more vivid and beautiful has been one of the highlights of listening to her! Her music on this latest album has more of an electronic feel to it, swinging between slower tempo songs and faster paced ones. Be sure to check out this show if you have the chance!

– Fenton Wright, Web Services Coordinator

Peter Hook and The Light @ House of Blues – Friday, September 4

To me, one of the greatest bassists of all time has to be Peter Hook from, most notably, Joy Division and New Order. His dark, gritty basslines are what made the music memorable for so many people. Without him, the soundscape that each band formed would be drastically different. Now, Hook is touring with his own band, The Light, who has been touring for more than a decade now. Along with their live album Get Ready that was released earlier this year, Hook and The Light have a host of songs that they play including old Joy Division and New Order songs. This is a concert that you won’t want to miss out on!

– Fenton Wright, Web Services Coordinator

James Taylor @ MGM Music Hall Fenway – Saturday, September 5

James Taylor is one of those timeless names that, in all honesty, should need no introduction. His music could, to some extent, be called the voice of many generations. From his softer, slow, introspective folk music, to his louder rock-infused songs, Taylor has shown time and time again that he is able to reinvent himself and his music without issue. Just at the beginning of this decade, Taylor released his most recent album, American Standard, which, as all of his albums seem to do, introduce us to a new and even more vulnerable side of James Taylor. This is a show that I would definitely recommend checking out if you are able to!

– Fenton Wright, Web Services Coordinator

Iron Maiden @ TD Garden – Wednesday, September 9 with Megadeath

I feel as if in 2026, for some reason, the mainstream left metal music in the past. However, there are still so many artists both old and young that have kept the genre alive and well. Iron Maiden and Megadeath represent that older generation of metal that still has been constantly putting out amazing music on a consistent basis since their respective inception. For example, Megadeath released their self-titled album last year over two decades into their career, which, as far as self-titled albums go, is fairly unusual. Iron Maiden on the other hand is a band that should need next to no introduction. Their musical history stretches as far back as the 80s and 90s. If this is a concert that sounds interesting to you, then I would definitely recommend checking it out!

– Fenton Wright, Web Services Coordinator