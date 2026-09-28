Uncommon Concert Calendar: September 26 – 29

Here at ‘ERS, we love live music! That’s why we created the Uncommon Concert Calendar – your guide to the best concerts in Boston. Each week, our intrepid music staff picks out some upcoming concerts you won’t want to miss.

Slayyyter @ Roadrunner – Saturday, September 26 with Pearly Drops

It’s time to “CRANK” it at the Roadrunner this Saturday with the WOR$T GIRL IN AMERICA! If you’re looking for a club vibe that transports you right into your Slay(yyter) era, it’s time. This brand new pop icon is quickly becoming a new favorite. With killer performances at music festivals like Lollapalooza, Slayyyter is worth every bit of hype. So, don’t miss out on what is sure to be a night full of dancing and, you guessed it, “brand new chanel$.”

– Rebecca Kasuba, Staff Writer

Malcolm Todd @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway – Saturday, September 26

I am obsessed with Malcolm Todd. His music is infectious and gets stuck in my head anytime I see his face. The R&B basslines that he utilizes, along with indie guitar riffs, give his music a unique blend that you will seldom find in other artists. Over the past two years, Todd has come into his own. He has set himself up perfectly to be one of the next male faces of pop music. With nominations at the Grammys and VMAs, Todd has become one of my generation’s favorite artists. His concerts are always full of energy, and this one promises to be one that you won’t want to miss!

– Fenton Wright, Web Services Coordinator

Weezer @ TD Garden – Sunday, September 27 with The Shins and Sliversun Pickups

You can “Say It Ain’t So” all you want, but it’s hard to think of a guitar lick more iconic than Weezer’s “Buddy Holly.” Not many bands could make hits about sweaters, pork and beans, and a guy named Jonas, but Rivers Cuomo’s catchy chord progressions make it work.

Following the release of their 20th album (and seventh self-titled record) in August, the band brings their “The Gathering Tour” to Boston this weekend. If you want to live “The Good Life” and hear this one-of-a-kind band live, don’t miss Weezer at TD Garden.

– Annie Sarlin, Staff Writer

Frog @ Crystal Ballroom – Tuesday, September 29

Daniel and Steve Bateman are continuing their prolific run of releasing and touring music. The second stop of the Frog for Sale tour at the Crystal Ballroom, with Woods opening the act. The duo of brothers has become one of the most exciting acts in the indie scene in recent years, blending elements of indie rock, Americana, folk, and topping things off with an unconventional, outré quality that is distinctly their own. Due to the frequency at which Frog has been touring, while there may be other chances to see them in the future, the setlist will likely never be the same.

Hits from the album, songs like “Lois Lane”, “Je ne sais pas”, and “Best Buy” have become staples of their shows. However, If you are a fan of the deeper cuts like “All the things you get” or “Max Von Side-Eye, this show may be among your only chances to see them. Woods are a diamond in the rough as far as opening acts go. They are seasoned veterans of the independent music scene, and are highly touted by those in the know.

– George Fleisher, Staff Writer