Another year of discovering new music together has flown by.

Noah Kahan made us sad, Phoebe Bridgers said “no phones,” and U2 proved they’re still U2. Air Traffic Controller, Juliana Hatfield, and Dave Herlihy repped Boston. And Haute & Freddy, Kashus Culpepper, and Violet Grohl burst onto our playlists.

And we wanna know what you loved the most.

Vote for the Top 88 of 2026 now!

We’ll tally your votes and George Knight and Parker will count ‘em down on New Years Eve and New Years Day.

Just for voting, you’ll be entered to see Oasis at Gillette Stadium on August 10!

The Top 88 of 2026…powered by you!

And by Volante Farms, Graem Nuts and Chocolate, and Rare Signals.