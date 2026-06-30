Queer Artists We Love in 2026

As Pride Month comes to a close, ERS’ wants to take the opportunity to introduce you to, or remind you of queer artists that we can’t stop listening to! Across all genres, queer artists have always been some of the leading voices in the music industry.

Chrissy Chlapecka

A self-made tiktok-starlet-turned-rising-niche-pop-icon, this lesbian songstress does not miss. Her reputation was once “pretty girl makes funny skits about being a bimbo” until she let the world know she has CHOPS. Her musical-theatre background blends into her visuals and lyrics, weaving queer yearning into her songs and turning Phantom of the Opera into a lesbian fantasy for her music videos. Having seen her live, I can easy say she holds a candle to the incredible vocals in her finished music. I recommend “Apollo”, “Christine”, and “Cherry Do You Love Me”. Chrissy Chlapecka is for the girls and the gays.

Riley Vecchione, Digital Marketing Specialist

Ashnikko

Another one of my favorite social-media-personalities-slash-somehow-amazing-musician-also combos, Ashnikko is complete, unfiltered, unapologetic chaos. Her fans, called “Smoochies”, dress outlandishly and extravagantly for her concerts, where she brings them up on stage to crown the best dressed. Her music is very high-energy and heavy bass, her lyrics aggressive and clever, and her humor is neo-dadaism on steroids. She recently performed in Boston, and the Smoochies turned out in droves, covered in plushies, ripped lace, thigh highs, muppet fur, fake teeth, sailor bibs, cosplays, and fursuits. I recommend “Itty Bitty” and “I Want My Boyfriends to Kiss”.

Riley Vecchione, Digital Marketing Specialist

Emily Green/Star’s Revenge

My favorite queer artist right now should be no surprise to anyone. I have been obsessed with the Brooklyn-based band Geese for the better part of a year now, and a large reason as to why is their guitarist Emily Green. Green is one of the most inventive and prolific artists to date, despite only being 23. Her tone on guitar is unapologetically loud at times, but at other times her guitar can almost sound like backing vocals to the band’s lead singer Cameron Winter. What I love the most is the intentionality that she puts into each of her riffs.

What I love most about Emily Green is what she represents. Not only is she a female guitarist playing in a post-punk/hard rock band, which in itself is groundbreaking, but also she is a representation of what it looks like to be comfortable being yourself. She comes across as confident and demands your respect on stage. Another layer to the multi-talented artist is her other project Star’s Revenge. On this, Green allows herself to become even more experimental with her guitar. Songs that I would recommend you check out just to understand how mature her guitar tone is are “Trinidad” by Geese and “Intro” and “Pure Porcelain” by Star’s Revenge.

– Fenton Wright, Web Services Coordinator

