The Top 88 of 2025

Thanks for voting for YOUR Top 88 of 2025!
Here are the 88 songs we discovered together last year. More to come in 2026!
1 Florence + The Machine Everybody Scream
2 Wet Leg Mangetout
3 Mt. Joy Lucy
4 Wet Leg Catch These Fists
5 The Last Dinner Party This Is The Killer Speaking
6 David Byrne Everybody Laughs
7 Dropkick Murphys Who’ll Stand With Us
8 Billie Eilish Birds Of A Feather
9 Haim Down to Be Wrong
10 Brandi Carlile Human
11 St. Paul & The Broken Bones Sushi and Coca-Cola
12 Lucy Dacus Ankles
13 Will Dailey My Old Ride
14 Guster When We Were Stars
15 Wolf Alice White Horses
16 Brandi Carlile Returning To Myself
17 Tame Impala Dracula
18 Goose Madalena
19 Caamp Let Things Go
20 Mumford & Sons Rubberband Man (ft. Hozier)
21 Olivia Dean Nice To Each Other
22 Sharon Van Etten & The Attachment Theory Idiot Box
23 The Lumineers Same Old Song
24 Alabama Shakes Another Life
25 My Morning Jacket Everyday Magic
26 Fontaines D.C. It’s Amazing To Be Young
27 Lord Huron Nothing I Need
28 The Beths Metal
29 Role Model Sally, When The Wine Runs Out
30 Wednesday Elderberry Wine
31 Hayley Williams Mirtazapine
32 Leon Bridges Laredo
33 Rainbow Kitten Surprise Dang
34 Bebe Stockwell Minor Inconveniences
35 Caamp Mistakes
36 David Byrne What Is The Reason For It (Feat. Hayley Williams)
37 Brandi Carlile Church and State
38 Jeff Tweedy Enough
39 Gigi Perez At The Beach In Every Life
40 Lorde What Was That
41 The Cure All I Ever Am
42 Of Monsters and Men Ordinary Creature
43 Wet Leg CPR
44 Wolf Alice Bloom Baby Bloom
45 Lord Huron Watch Me Go
46 Chappell Roan The Giver
47 Hermanos Gutierrez Elegantly Wasted (ft Leon Bridges)
48 Neko Case Wreck
49 Sombr Back to Friends
50 Air Traffic Controller Anybody Got A Light (Acoustic Dash version)
51 Dropkick Murphys Chesterfields and Aftershave
52 Kathleen Edwards Save Your Soul
53 The Black Keys No Rain, No Flowers
54 The Lumineers First We Ever Met
55 Jesse Welles Horses
56 Mumford & Sons Caroline
57 Chappell Roan The Subway
58 Momma I Want You (Fever)
59 The Beths Straight Line Was A Lie
60 The Head & The Heart After The Setting Sun
61 Bon Iver Everything Is Peaceful Love
62 Garbage Get Out My Face Aka Bad Kitty
63 Royel Otis Moody
64 Goose Give It Time
65 Haim Relationships
66 Indigo De Souza Crush
67 Green Day Smash It Like Belushi
68 My Morning Jacket Time Waited
69 Florence + The Machine Sympathy Magic
70 Spoon Chateau Blues
71 Courtney Barnett Stay In Your Lane
72 Bruce Springsteen Blind Spot
73 Franz Ferdinand Night Or Day
74 Lucius Gold Rush
75 Molly Tuttle That’s Gonna Leave A Mark
76 Portugal. The Man Tanana
77 James Bay Sunshine In The Room (ft. Jon Batiste)
78 Jon Batiste Big Money
79 Sombr undressed
80 Mumford & Sons Rushmere
81 Spoon Guess I’m Fallin’ In Love
82 beabadoobee Real Man
83 Big Thief Incomprehensible
84 Clover County Ultraviolet
85 Matt Berninger Bonnet of Pins
86 Matt Nathanson Impossible People
87 Dave Herlihy Good Trouble
88 Olivia Dean Man I Need
