The Top 88 of 2025

Thanks for voting for YOUR Top 88 of 2025!

Here are the 88 songs we discovered together last year. More to come in 2026!

1 Florence + The Machine Everybody Scream

2 Wet Leg Mangetout

3 Mt. Joy Lucy

4 Wet Leg Catch These Fists

5 The Last Dinner Party This Is The Killer Speaking

6 David Byrne Everybody Laughs

7 Dropkick Murphys Who’ll Stand With Us

8 Billie Eilish Birds Of A Feather

9 Haim Down to Be Wrong

10 Brandi Carlile Human

11 St. Paul & The Broken Bones Sushi and Coca-Cola

12 Lucy Dacus Ankles

13 Will Dailey My Old Ride

14 Guster When We Were Stars

15 Wolf Alice White Horses

16 Brandi Carlile Returning To Myself

17 Tame Impala Dracula

18 Goose Madalena

19 Caamp Let Things Go

20 Mumford & Sons Rubberband Man (ft. Hozier)

21 Olivia Dean Nice To Each Other

22 Sharon Van Etten & The Attachment Theory Idiot Box

23 The Lumineers Same Old Song

24 Alabama Shakes Another Life

25 My Morning Jacket Everyday Magic

26 Fontaines D.C. It’s Amazing To Be Young

27 Lord Huron Nothing I Need

28 The Beths Metal

29 Role Model Sally, When The Wine Runs Out

30 Wednesday Elderberry Wine

31 Hayley Williams Mirtazapine

32 Leon Bridges Laredo

33 Rainbow Kitten Surprise Dang

34 Bebe Stockwell Minor Inconveniences

35 Caamp Mistakes

36 David Byrne What Is The Reason For It (Feat. Hayley Williams)

37 Brandi Carlile Church and State

38 Jeff Tweedy Enough

39 Gigi Perez At The Beach In Every Life

40 Lorde What Was That

41 The Cure All I Ever Am

42 Of Monsters and Men Ordinary Creature

43 Wet Leg CPR

44 Wolf Alice Bloom Baby Bloom

45 Lord Huron Watch Me Go

46 Chappell Roan The Giver

47 Hermanos Gutierrez Elegantly Wasted (ft Leon Bridges)

48 Neko Case Wreck

49 Sombr Back to Friends

50 Air Traffic Controller Anybody Got A Light (Acoustic Dash version)

51 Dropkick Murphys Chesterfields and Aftershave

52 Kathleen Edwards Save Your Soul

53 The Black Keys No Rain, No Flowers

54 The Lumineers First We Ever Met

55 Jesse Welles Horses

56 Mumford & Sons Caroline

57 Chappell Roan The Subway

58 Momma I Want You (Fever)

59 The Beths Straight Line Was A Lie

60 The Head & The Heart After The Setting Sun

61 Bon Iver Everything Is Peaceful Love

62 Garbage Get Out My Face Aka Bad Kitty

63 Royel Otis Moody

64 Goose Give It Time

65 Haim Relationships

66 Indigo De Souza Crush

67 Green Day Smash It Like Belushi

68 My Morning Jacket Time Waited

69 Florence + The Machine Sympathy Magic

70 Spoon Chateau Blues

71 Courtney Barnett Stay In Your Lane

72 Bruce Springsteen Blind Spot

73 Franz Ferdinand Night Or Day

74 Lucius Gold Rush

75 Molly Tuttle That’s Gonna Leave A Mark

76 Portugal. The Man Tanana

77 James Bay Sunshine In The Room (ft. Jon Batiste)

78 Jon Batiste Big Money

79 Sombr undressed

80 Mumford & Sons Rushmere

81 Spoon Guess I’m Fallin’ In Love

82 beabadoobee Real Man

83 Big Thief Incomprehensible

84 Clover County Ultraviolet

85 Matt Berninger Bonnet of Pins

86 Matt Nathanson Impossible People

87 Dave Herlihy Good Trouble

88 Olivia Dean Man I Need

