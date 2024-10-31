The Best Halloween Movie Soundtracks

Happy Halloween from 'ERS! We hope you are having a wonderful Halloween; we sure are! A great soundtrack makes a great Halloween movie, so here is a list of our favorite Halloween soundtracks to celebrate!

Halloweentown

Since 1998, the Halloweentown movies have been the ultimate comfort for children and adults alike! From my first watch to my yearly binge, these movies never get old. It’s always a sign of a good October when I can find time to watch all four. The first movie tells the story of Marney Cromwell, a 13 year old who is obsessed with Halloween, despite her mother’s strange dislike for the holiday. Her world is turned upside down when she follows her grandmother home to Halloweentown and learns that she comes from a long line of powerful witches! While in Halloweentown, Marney learns more about her lineage and helps her grandmother defeat an evil warlock that is trying to take over the town. The thing about this movie that always gets me in the Halloween spirit is most certainly the soundtrack. Composed by the great Mark Mothersbaug, who has worked on movies like Thor: Ragnarok, Pitch Perfect 2, Hotel Transylvania and even the Sims 2!

The “Halloweentown Theme” is instantly recognizable and brings the viewer into the world of Halloweentown, a place that looks like our mere mortal world, but isn’t. With one tune, the viewer transports into a land of flying broomsticks and iconic skeleton cab drivers. The music not only enhances the viewing experience, but also works to animate the story. If you’ve been busy and haven’t had time to get into the Halloween spirit, a Halloweentown binge is sure to do the trick!

- Avieana Rivera, Music Coordinator

Nightmare Before Christmas

When thinking of a classic Halloween movie and soundtrack, the first film that comes to my mind is The Nightmare Before Christmas by Tim Burton. With the one and only Danny Elfman producing the soundtrack for this memorable 1993 Halloween hit, one can not resist falling into the halloween haunting spirit and emotional turmoil that Jack the Pumpkin King experiences throughout the movie. Elfman’s ability to keep a lighthearted but slightly twisted feeling with the music is a perfect pair for Burton’s creepy yet loveable Halloween characters. Every aspect of this movie keeps viewers on the edge of their seats, especially the music, as we follow Jack’s journey in attempting to take over Christmas as a dramatic ‘mid-life crisis’ career change.

For now, let's dive into some of my personal favorite tracks from this movie. Jack’s Lament has to be first on this list. Simply put, we have all been there Jack. A career crisis is no stranger to most. The movement of Jack’s emotion throughout the song is so accurately felt by the change of beat and half singing half ranting that Jack does in his lament. The shifting rhythm intertwines expertly with The Pumpkin King’s changing and confusing feelings about his life’s work and career. This song has always been at the top of my halloween hits list, and in some strange way reminds me of the song Motion Picture Soundtrack by Radiohead. These are songs that inspire emotion in the heart.

Onto the next! Kidnap The Sandy Claws has some of the best lyrics and creativity in the movie. The humor, the rhyme, and the scare factor all blend seamlessly into the halloween vibe and Burton oddities. And frankly, who doesn’t love to laugh at a childish joke? Poke Sandy Claws with a stick! My next pick goes to Sally’s Song, performed by Catherine O’Hara. If Hozier was in this movie, he would be Sally; both are masters in the field of yearning. This sorrowful and eerie song pushes forward the movie plot in a subtle but meaningful way, as Sally’s feelings for Jack are made clear while his tragic fate is revealed to her. As stated earlier, we have all been there Sally. Relationships are hard, but these two really do make the perfect pair.

Last but not least, the classic and unmistakable This is Halloween is a must-listen and a must-sing. Need I say more? The Nightmare Before Christmas is chalk-full of many remarkable songs that curate one of the best halloween watches and can put anyone in the scarring and celebrating spirit.

- Caitlin Molloy, Staff Writer

Beetlejuice

Beetlejuice (1988) is a movie that is playing constantly in my house. My brother has loved the movie for years, and my moms for even longer. Danny Elfman’s soundtrack supports Tim Burton’s absurdist vision for the film in a way that makes the movie even more strange and unusual. The choice to include classics from Harry Belafonte like “The Banana Boat Song” and “ Jump In The Line” also contribute to and match the movie’s weirdness that has turned it into a cult classic for halloween fans and film buffs alike. The film tells the story of the ghosts Barbara and Adam Maitland trying to get the Deetz family, Delia, Charles, and Lydia, out of their house. They call on the pesky poltergeist Betelgeuse to help them get rid of the living in their house, but it quickly devolves into chaos as Betelgeuse’s motivations and schemes turn the lives- and deaths- of all the characters upside down.

Danny Elfman’s frantic and unorthodox score for the movie emphasizes everything in just the right way. It was deemed unplayable by many of the musicians he recruited to record the score because of how downright absurd it was. The mix of silliness and spookiness in the soundtrack matches the silliness and spookiness of the movie itself, and has helped the flick become a cult classic. Tim Burton and Danny Elfman are the most dynamic duo in vibes when it comes to creepy soundtracks. Sheer perfection!

- Ahni Brown Harbin, Staff Writer

Corpse Bride

In another eventful soundtrack from the twisted minds of Tim Burton and Mike Johnson, Corpse Bride (2005) is one of my favorite projects that Danny Elfman has ever conjured up. Other than being a staple in my October film rotation and Letterboxd top five, the Corpse Bride soundtrack is always on rotation when I’m studying. Taking place in Victorian England, the audience goes on a chilling tale of a man almost taking a new bride just before his arranged marriage the next day. The soundtrack is creepy enough with clever usage of piano medleys, yet is still funky enough to where you’ll want to take a dance break by the time the song “Remains of the Day” comes on. I don't know how Danny Elfman turns percussion instruments into sounding like they’re made from human bone, but it’s one of my favorite aspects of the soundtrack. Unlike most other Tim Burton soundtracks, a lot of the music is instrumental instead of songs with vocals. The creepiness and Victorian attributes give even the music that’s used as the score a place on my playlist. There’s never a moment when I’m watching the film and there’s not a pang of wistfulness in my chest wishing that Emily got a better ending than she did.

- Ren Gibson, Staff Writer

Candyman (1992)

Candyman (1992), not to be confused with the newer adaptation by Jordan Peele, is a cult classic and staple in the slasher genre! From the first time that I saw this movie, one of the things that stuck out to me was the soundtrack which elevates the movie to another level. Composed by Philip Glass, the Candyman soundtrack utilizes a variety of vocal and instrumental elements to make the viewer feel as if Candyman could strike them at any minute. The opening title sequence alone uses vocals that sound almost like the souls of Candyman’s victims crying out only to fade into the opening monologue by the killer, unsettling the audience and welcoming them into the world of the film. The music contrasts the actions in the film by making the viewer feel as if they are a part of a fairytale only to be reminded by Candyman’s brutal killings that they are not. If you are looking for an excellent movie to watch this Halloween with an amazing soundtrack then Candyman (1992) is for you!

- Fenton Wright, Staff Writer

The Rocky Horror Picture Show

Let’s do the Time Warp again! Even if you’re not a theatre kid, I can guarantee that the first Halloween musical you can think of is none other than The Rocky Horror Picture Show. From iconic songs to larger than life characters, this musical comedy has become a Halloween staple in modern culture. Countless movie theaters and live theater companies show or perform this cult classic as a yearly October tradition, and for good reason. No matter which adaptation or version you decide to watch, there’s no denying why the musical continues to be a upheld Halloween tradition.

The story follows the picture-perfect couple Brad and Janet, whose car gets a flat tire during a classic dark and stormy night. While looking for help, they come across the eerie mansion of transgender scientist, Dr. Frank-N-Furter. As they go inside, they have no idea what they’re in for. They’re met with a house full of creepy and exotic characters, including the doctor's latest creation, his man-made monster named Rocky. With iconic head-banging songs like Dammit Janet, Time Warp, and Hot Patootie - Bless My Soul, the musical will leave you scared and wanting more.

- Kelly Egan, Staff Writer

Coraline

Every child watching Coraline probably has some sort of trauma after the first viewing, I know I did. That creepy spider mom was something that will forever haunt my dreams. Safe to say I’m not into that kind of stuff. Furthermore, it’s easy to say that Coraline holds a special place in all our hearts, some for normal reasons and others for not so normal reasons. There is a simple answer to why we all, as children of course, were so afraid of spiders after this movie: the soundtrack. This movie’s soundtrack does a really good job at feeling mystical and wondrous at first. We all remember that one song, called Exploration, which had light vocals and a string based symphony behind it. It really captures the childlike wonder that Coraline feels but also tells the audience to feel the same. Truly making it relatable and enjoyable for all. Then the story takes a darker turn and we feel the music shift with it. Instead of those light vocals being joyful they are turned more ghostly; we have a totally different feel. And then the trauma starts to set in and you’re afraid of spiders and Other Mothers for forever. Truly impeccable work.

- Rebecca Kasuba, Staff Writer

Scream

The original 1996 Scream movie is a Halloween classic, with the iconic Ghostface mask being one of the most widely recognized Halloween costumes and decorations. Not only this, but the soundtrack has an amazing lineup that I think needs more recognition. Scream has songs by Birdbrain, Catherine, Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, Alice Cooper, and a Blue Öyster Cult cover by Gus Black. These song choices hone into the teenage feel of the movie, especially in the case of “Youth of America” by Birdbrain and “School’s Out” by Alice Cooper– the watcher gets to tune into the teenage brain and experience of the 90’s through the post-grunge, rock sounds and lyrics that each artist brings to the table.

- Ana Achata, Staff Writer

Jennifer’s Body

The soundtrack of the 2009 iconic comedy/horror blockbuster Jennifer’s Body is a nostalgic snapshot of the indie pop music scene that captures the essence of an early 2000s summer night. From the infamous “emo kid” staple track New Perspective by Panic! At the Disco to alternative dance hits like I'm Not Gonna Teach Your Boyfriend How to Dance with You by Black Kids, the soundtrack is a time capsule for the average Y2K teenager—slightly messy, a bit confused, but above all, fun. The music perfectly matches the film’s vibe, amplifying its edgy, chaotic energy and adding to the bittersweet thrill of teen rebellion and dark humor. It’s as if each track echoes the film’s blend of horror and hilarity, creating an atmosphere that’s unsettling yet undeniably nostalgic. Hell is a teenage girl, but heaven is the soundtrack of Jennifer’s body.

- Kelly Cheng, Staff Writer

It’s The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown

Vince Guaraldi and flute riffs prove to be a match made in heaven on the iconic soundtrack for It’s The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown. Guaraldi brings familiar tunes, like “Linus and Lucy,” to set the tone for the 1966 television special; however, there’s plenty of spice to compliment the classics. “The Great Pumpkin Waltz” feels like a taste of pumpkin pie. The way flutes float in and out of the bouncing keys is enough of a sweet surprise, but the acoustic guitar completes the serenade. There’s also the short, split song, “Snoopy and the Leaf/ Frieda (With The Naturally Curly Hair).” The flute solo slips in with a wistful line and it becomes clear: there is no better sound for a fall leaf to float to. The real glimmer of the track is the transition sequence that brings it home with a classic, honky-tonk send-off from a Snoopy scene.

The chords Guaraldi uses on tracks like “Graveyard Theme” could land with a creepier effect, but he never lets it reach that point. Instead, he builds up progressions to emphasize quirkiness, creativity, and bursts of the autumn spirit. The Great Pumpkin really is the soundtrack we found along the way!

​​- Gavin Miller, Web Services Coordinator

Hocus Pocus and Hocus Pocus 2

From the beautiful, orchestral score filled with eerie melodies to the hilarious covers performed by the Sanderson Sisters, both Hocus Pocus movies are filled with incredible music. With the amazing vocals of Bette Middler as Winifred leading the trio, it is no surprise that the musical numbers are some of the highlights of the movie. Not only does the music provide humor and entertainment, it also serves an important purpose within the plot. The sisters cast spells over crowds as they sing an upbeat cover of “I Put A Spell On You” in the original film and a witchy remix of Blondie’s “One Way or Another” in the sequel. While the three witches are technically the movie’s villains, their campy character as they perform these spooky songs makes them a fan-favorite. The clever reimagining of the lyrics to these iconic songs, including turning an Elton John classic into “The Witches Are Back,” makes this one of the best Halloween soundtracks to turn on at your Halloween party.

- Annie Sarlin, Staff Writer