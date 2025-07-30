At WERS, we want to thank you for your support over the last few weeks and your continued support for the weeks and months ahead.

Over the past few weeks, we have seen radio stations across the country face challenges due to cuts in federal funding. At WERS, we asked you for donations. Your message back to us was: to keep the music playing. We remain committed to continuing our mission of providing a musical reprieve every day. The only way that we do that is through listener support. If you have donated recently, thank you.

If it has been a while, or you have never donated, please consider showing support for your local, independent radio station in Boston at WERS.org/give

For more information on the impact that your donations have, follow this link: WERS.org/publicsupport