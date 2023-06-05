Join WERS for our Summer Kickoff and have a Sizzling Hot Summer!
Summer is all about Music, Sunshine and Cookouts! And ‘ERS wants to bring to bring you all three!
Join us on June 23rd for our Summer Kickoff Fundraiser! Your donation supports live and local public radio. And to heat things up, you will automatically be entered to win a Summer Kickoff Package!
THE PACKAGE INCLUDES:
- Two Three-Day tickets to the Levitate Music Festival!
- A Walden Local Meat Share
- A Big Green Egg – large charcoal grill and smoker! Perfect for a family cookout or Summah BBQ bash!
Everything you need for a sizzling hot summer! But don't wait - our winner will be drawn at 6PM on Friday, June 23rd. Make your donation today!
No purchase necessary to enter. Contact membership@wers.org to enter without donating
Besides our Summer Kickoff Package, we have all our WERS thank you gifts available!
For $6/month
- WERS socks
For $10/month - Most Popular
- Uncommon WERS t-shirt
For $20/month:
- The WERS hoodie
For $50/month - Champion Contribution:
The WERS summer swag bag, including...
- WERS embroidered tote bag
- WERS socks
- New York Times digital subscription
- Your choice of: SRO mug, George Knight mug, or WERS t-shirt
Want to make an even bigger impact? Join our exclusive 88.9ers society by pledging $88.90/month for even more member benefits and perks!