Support our Summer Kickoff Fundraiser!

Discover WERS :: 06.05.2023
Art by Sarah Tarlin
Art by Sarah Tarlin

Join WERS for our Summer Kickoff and have a Sizzling Hot Summer!

Summer is all about Music, Sunshine and Cookouts! And ‘ERS wants to bring to bring you all three!

Join us on June 23rd for our Summer Kickoff Fundraiser! Your donation supports live and local public radio. And to heat things up, you will automatically be entered to win a Summer Kickoff Package!

THE PACKAGE INCLUDES:

Everything you need for a sizzling hot summer! But don't wait - our winner will be drawn at 6PM on Friday, June 23rd. Make your donation today!

GIVE NOW!
No purchase necessary to enter. Contact membership@wers.org to enter without donating

Besides our Summer Kickoff Package, we have all our WERS thank you gifts available!

For $6/month

  • WERS socks

For $10/month - Most Popular

  • Uncommon WERS t-shirt

For $20/month:

  • The WERS hoodie

For $50/month - Champion Contribution:

The WERS summer swag bag, including...

  • WERS embroidered tote bag
  • WERS socks
  • New York Times digital subscription
  • Your choice of: SRO mug, George Knight mug, or WERS t-shirt

Want to make an even bigger impact? Join our exclusive 88.9ers society by pledging $88.90/month for even more member benefits and perks!

Uncommon Newsletter

Music reviews, ticket giveaways, live performances & member specials.

We'll never sell your email, be boring or try to sell you on bad music.

Related Posts

WERS Community Service Fundraiser
2nd Annual Community Service Fundraiser
Community Service Fundraiser 2019
Community Service Fundraiser: Thank You!
Now Playing

Now Playing

in studio performances

Live Mix Recap: Yeasayer
LIVE In Studio: Hannah Rae
Adam Ezra LIVE In Studio Performing “Let Your Hair Fall Down”
LIVE In-Studio: LOLO
Live Mix Recap: Chadwick Stokes & The Pintos
Axel Flóvent’s Plan for the Future: An Interview

CONNECT WITH WERS