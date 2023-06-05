Join WERS for our Summer Kickoff and have a Sizzling Hot Summer!

Summer is all about Music, Sunshine and Cookouts! And ‘ERS wants to bring to bring you all three!

Join us on June 23rd for our Summer Kickoff Fundraiser! Your donation supports live and local public radio. And to heat things up, you will automatically be entered to win a Summer Kickoff Package!

THE PACKAGE INCLUDES:

Levitate Music Festival! Two Three-Day tickets to the

Walden Local Meat Share

A Big Green Egg – large charcoal grill and smoker! Perfect for a family cookout or Summah BBQ bash!

Everything you need for a sizzling hot summer! But don't wait - our winner will be drawn at 6PM on Friday, June 23rd. Make your donation today!