Summer Kick Off 2023 Rules

DRAWING; ODDS; NOTIFICATION. On or about 6PM 06/23/2023 Sponsor or Sponsor’s designee will randomly select potential winner(s) from among all eligible entries received. Odds of winning a prize depend on the number of eligible entries received. The entrant selected must comply with all terms and conditions of these Official Rules, and winning is contingent upon fulfilling all requirements and requests of Sponsor during the verification process. The potential winner will be notified by phone, mail, courier and/or email. The potential winner may be required to execute and return to Sponsor a notarized Affidavit of Eligibility, a Liability Release, and, except where prohibited by law, a Publicity Release (an “Affidavit/Release”) in the form(s) provided by Sponsor in order to claim his/her prize. The Affidavit/Release must be returned to Sponsor by the date and/or time indicated. If the potential winner cannot be contacted within seven (7) days of the first attempt to contact him/her, or if the potential winner fails to return the Affidavit/Release within the specified time, or if any prize or prize notification is returned as undeliverable, or if the potential winner is found to be ineligible, or if the potential winner does not comply with the Official Rules or the requests of Sponsor, then the potential winner may be disqualified and an alternate winner selected by Sponsor in its sole discretion in his/her place, at random from among all eligible non-winning entries received by Sponsor for the Promotion.

PRIZE(S). 1 prize(s) will be awarded in this Promotion. The approximate retail value (“ARV”) of a prize is one thousand, and nine hundred and ninety seven dollars ($1,997). Prize consists of two (2) three (3) day general admission passes to the Levitate Music Festival, a share of Walden Local Meat, plus a Large Big Green Egg grill and smoker (18.25 inches) with Large Nest and Ceramic Heat Deflector. Prize must be accepted as awarded, and prize is awarded “AS IS” with no warranty, representation or guarantee, express or implied, in fact or in law, made by Sponsor or for which Sponsor shall be liable, including, without limitation, ANY IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, NON-INFRINGEMENT OR FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE. No substitution, assignment or transfer of a prize is permitted, except by Sponsor, who reserves the right to substitute a prize with another prize of greater or equal value, in the event of unavailability of the advertised prize. Winner is solely responsible for any and all costs, fees, taxes and expenses associated with prize award, receipt and use, including, without limitation, all federal, state and local taxes on the prize. For prizes valued over $600, prize winner will be issued an IRS Form 1099 for the retail value of the prize. If potential winner does not wish to accept the prize, an alternate winner will be selected from the pool of eligible entrants. All details of the prize not set forth herein will be determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion. All entrants and entries are subject to verification prior to the awarding of a prize, as are the eligibility, age and other claims of/information provided by a potential prize winner.

DATA. Information collected in this Promotion will be administered by Sponsor in accordance with its Privacy Policy, located at http://wers.org/wers-privacy-policy.

OFFICIAL RULES. These Official Rules are available at www.wers.org or by sending a self-addressed envelope to “Summer Kickoff 2023” – Rules Request.” c/o WERS, 120 Boylston Street, Boston, MA 02116.

WINNERS LIST. To request a list of winners, send a self-addressed postage-stamped envelope to “Summer Kickoff” – “Winner List Request,” c/o WERS, 120 Boylston Street, Boston, MA 02116. Requests must be received by 12/31/202 3

SPONSOR. The sponsor is WERS, 120 Boylston Street, Boston, MA 02116.

AGREEMENT TO OFFICIAL RULES AND DECISIONS. By participating, each entrant fully and unconditionally agrees to be bound by and accepts these Official Rules, and the decisions of Sponsor (including, without limitation, decisions regarding eligibility of entries, the selection of entrants and the winner, and the awarding of the prize), which are final and binding in all respects.

PUBLICITY. Except where prohibited by law, participation in the Promotion constitutes winner’s consent to Sponsor’s (and its designees’, successors’ and assigns’) use of winner’s name, biography, likeness, voice, photographs, video, opinions, statements, hometown, state and country for promotional purposes in any manner or media (including, without limitation, online), worldwide, in perpetuity, and without further payment, consideration, notice, review or consent.

GENERAL CONDITIONS. Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to terminate, modify or suspend the Promotion if, in Sponsor’s opinion, there is any suspected or actual evidence of electronic or non-electronic tampering with any portion of the Promotion, or if viruses, bugs, unauthorized intervention, fraud, technical difficulties or failures or any other factor beyond Sponsor’s reasonable control corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of the Promotion. In such event, Sponsor reserves the right (but does not have the obligation) in its sole discretion to award the prize at random from among eligible, non-suspect entries received up to the time of suspected impairment. Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to disqualify any individual it finds to be tampering with the entry process or the operation of the Promotion or to be acting in violation of these Official Rules or in an unsportsmanlike or disruptive manner. Any attempt by any person to deliberately damage any website or undermine the legitimate operation of this Promotion is a violation of criminal and civil laws, and, should such an attempt be made, Sponsor reserves the right to seek damages and other remedies from any such person to the fullest extent permitted by law. Sponsor’s failure to enforce any term of these Official Rules shall not constitute a waiver of that provision or any other provision of these Official Rules.

RELEASE. By entering, each entrant forever, fully and irrevocably releases and holds harmless Sponsor, Emerson College, and their parents, subsidiaries and affiliates, and their respective agents, advertising and promotion agencies, affiliates, Promotion partners and prize suppliers, and Facebook, and all of their respective employees, officers, directors, shareholders and agents from and against all claims, damages or liabilities arising in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, from entrant’s participation and/or entry in the Promotion and/or entrant’s award, receipt or use of any prize awarded in the Promotion.