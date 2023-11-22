Songs for 4:30 p.m. Sunsets

By Caitlin Molloy, Staff Writer

The sun is now setting at a sinister time, and many people are longing for a bit more light during the dark hours of the day. To help combat this, I have picked a few of my favorite songs that help keep me going this time of year. All these songs include the touch of yearning that I am most definitely feeling, but still serve as a reminder that even though the sunlight is gone, we can still find some (metaphorical) light to fill the gap in our souls.

"LET THE LIGHT IN" (FT. FATHER JOHN MISTY) BY LANA DEL REY

The first song on this playlist has to be “Let the Light in” (featuring Father John Misty) by Lana Del Rey. With lyrics and a sound that are just the right mix of melancholy and upbeat, “Let the Light in” is perfect for the days when 30 more minutes of sunlight would make everything ok. Even though we want to know who took the light away, Lana reminds us that we should be asking who can let the light in. Don’t forget to find yourself a sun lamp and possibly a box of tissues for this one (and for the inevitable winter stuffy nose). Talk about a song to yearn to when it’s pitch black at 5 p.m.

"FIRST LIGHT" BY HOZIER

If you need to put a little pep in your step after sundown, try the next song on this playlist. “First Light” by Hozier feels like a sunrise, and he even talks about one throughout the song. Crank this one up if you need a little reminder that the sun will be back in the morning, even if it’s not for as long as we want. If it makes it any better, Hozier also talks about the idea of ‘living his whole life before the first light’ in the song. If you think about it, that is pretty much what we are doing this time of year. Hozier is just reminding us that we can still be productive! If the king of yearning can do it, so can you.

"TURN YOUR LIGHTS DOWN LOW" BY BOB MARLEY AND THE WAILERS

Next up on the list is “Turn Your Lights Down Low” by Bob Marley and the Wailers. The sun might be gone, but the moon shines on. This song is a gentle reminder to listeners to embrace the darkness, and that love and good vibes can still come despite it. The song slows the beat down and emanates a relaxed feeling that is irresistible to the ears. This time of year can be stressful with holidays or homework, but turn this song on if you need a reminder to give yourself some self-love and time to relax. Despite the early darkness, Mr. Marley can get you back in a grooving mood in just 3 minutes and 39 seconds. (Bonus option: if you are looking for something a bit more up beat, try the version featuring Ms. Lauryn Hill)!

"THERE IS A LIGHT THAT NEVER GOES OUT" BY THE SMITHS

Feeling lonely? Possibly a touch miserable? Then “There is a Light that Never Goes Out” by the Smiths is speaking your language. Don’t be fooled by the upbeat melody, the Smiths are the sound of a 4:30 p.m. sunset and being alone, and this song achieves just that. With cuffing season right around the corner, some of us might have our eye on someone, or maybe are just in the mood to yearn for an evening. “There is a Light that Never Goes Out” is the perfect song to listen to while wearing a scarf and feeling mysterious (and cold). After this song, maybe make a nice bowl of soup and take a hot shower. Self-care is key this time of year!

"I SEE THE LIGHT" BY MANDY MOORE AND ZACHARY LEVI (THIS IS TOTALLY THE SONG FROM TANGLED)

To wrap up the playlist, I am tossing in a bit of a throwback. If the sun lamp is not quite cutting it and you need to feel like there is a warm beam of light shining on you, this song might do the trick. From the Disney movie Tangled, “I See The Light” by Mandy Moore and Zachary Levi is a sentimental and sickeningly sweet reminder that people can also bring some light back into your days. It is simple but you can’t help but want to curl up with a comfy blanket and rewatch the entire movie. There is no shame in calling a friend to join, or belting this one out at any chance you get. Be sure to make it a duet for best results!