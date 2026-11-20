Photos by Naia Kobertz

By Goonja Basu, Staff Writer

Who: Slow Pulp

Where: Roadrunner

When: November 14, 2026

This Wisconsin-bred and branded, Chicago-based band finally made their way East to tour their third album, Melodie. On November 14, Slow Pulp performed at Roadrunner, giving a masterful rendition of their history.

At it again, another concert

The crowd at Roadrunner was slow to trickle in, filling up the crowd leisurely as the two openers played their sets. Her New Knife featured the same indie rock elements as the headliner, but with more screechy elements, allowing the feedback from the guitar amp to echo through the venue between songs. The band allowed their instruments to sing for them, slamming the drums and strumming guitars more than performing the lyrics.

After a short intermission, Ivy, the indie pop band that echoes the millennial optimism brand, began their set. Their songs sound like something straight out of being featured on an early 2000s drama episode — and it has been! Their two most popular songs, “Edge Of The Ocean” and “Worry About You,” have been featured in seasons one and two of Grey’s Anatomy, respectively. The band praised the audience for their participation in singing along, as well as their general kindness. They compared their experience with Boston fans to the reception they received in New York the night before, calling the latter assholes. The crowd, in our typical Bostonian fashion, hollered at the loudest they’d been at this point.

The two openers served their purpose well, as the crowd was chattering with songs they were most excited to hear in the short intermission between Ivy’s set and Slow Pulp emerging onto the stage.

A melodie-c performance

Despite my initial thoughts of a severe lack of a crowd at this show, the floor was quickly overtaken by teenagers with the energy to jump at the behest of the band, as well as older folks looking for a night out.

The house lights dimmed. Spotlights pulled the fog in, twisting it up to make it look mythical. The speakers whined, ready as Slow Pulp emerged onto the stage, straight into a rendition of “Better Man.” Lead singer Emily Massey’s pink hair matched bassist Alex Leeds’s, as both of them danced around the stage, encouraging the audience to do the same.

The band’s use of lighting stood out in particular, with many of the songs transitioning between varying shades of darker blues and a sunset-like orange. Three tall light panels stood on either side of the stage, hammering on with the beat on songs like “Track.” With “Yellow and Green,” a song about ruminating on a past unhealthy relationship, these lights faded in and out with a soft glow, providing an air of reminiscence to supplement its themes.

While Slow Pulp’s music can firmly be labeled within the indie category, the band isn’t afraid to experiment in other subgenres and bring those onto the stage. They brought back the electronic, 2020-like themes with tracks like “Track,” and even paid homage to their Midwestern roots as Massey pulled out a harmonica for the instrumental break in “Broadview.”

Where the band really shone, however, was in their familiarity with their fans. When Massey asked how many people were seeing them for the first time, the cheers were raucous, my own among them. But when Massey then asked how many people had seen the band previously, both she and I were shocked when half the crowd threw their arms up. The most memorable moments included Massey’s pops of “ah!” and “oh!” during “Melodie,” endearing the audience further, even when she had already captured our hearts.

As the band phased out one song into “Falling Apart,” they called out for us to sing along to their most popular song. For the penultimate rendition of the chorus, Slow Pulp allowed the audience to take the lead, encouraging them to sing into the mic Massey was holding out for them: “Why don’t you go back / to falling apart? / You were so good at that / You’re one in a million now / You don’t want to take the time / You just need to seem alright.”

In Broadview of the Show

Throughout the set, the audience felt pulled to more and more emotional heights until they got their cathartic release in the form of an acoustic rendition of “Slip Away.”

What really stood out to me from this show, however, was the passion these fans had for Slow Pulp. Not only did the merch line wrap around the corner, but there was an almost alarming lack of phones filming the show.

Slow Pulp reminded me that memories lived in the hypothalamus long before they lived in the cloud. It was jarring to see the crowd live almost exclusively in the moment, allowing themselves to move in frightening synchronization to the beat and stay present. I’d encourage anyone who watches this concert to follow suit.