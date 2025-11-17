Geese Breathe New Life Into Paradise Rock Club on Getting Killed Tour

Photos by Fenton Wright and George Fleisher

By Fenton Wright, Web Services Coordinator

Who: Geese, Dove Ellis

Where: Paradise Rock Club

When: Friday, November 14, 2025

After almost two months of touring along the West Coast and Midwest, Geese made their way back to the Northeast for one of the last shows on their Getting Killed Tour. Along with their opener, Dove Ellis, Geese proved to everyone that night that rock is not dead, but rather—ironically—has found new life in a new generation through Geese’s latest album, Getting Killed.

Dove, Not Geese

Ironically enough, a man named Dove opened for Geese

As concert-goers and I piled into Paradise Rock Club on a cold, windy Friday night, we were all looking forward to seeing one of the most exciting rock bands at the moment. For those of us who had done some research, we were also looking forward to experiencing Dove Ellis live. There was a low murmur permeating throughout the crowd until Ellis’ voice rang into the air.

The crowd quieted instantly, and everyone tuned in to his angelic voice.

The Irish singer-songwriter is one of the latest talents to come out of the Brixton Windmill scene. The same pub that produced artists like Black Country, New Road, and Black Midi. Unlike those bands, Dove Ellis has adopted a softer style. Though he only sang a couple of songs, they all compelled us to listen to him even more. Some of the songs went unnamed, but the three that were named, “Pale Song,” “Love Is,” and “To the Sandals,” which he ended his set with, highlighted the immense potential that he has.

He left us with a lingering sense of yearning. The smoothness of the saxophone, as well as the soft, delicate nature of his voice, gave his performance a level of maturity. Ellis managed to leave a strong, lasting impression on us in only 30 minutes.

As Ellis and his band left the stage, the lights dimmed, and we all waited with baited breath for the arrival of Geese.

Rock Never Died

When the house lights finally bounced, the crowd roared. A murmur, which turned into a shout, overcame all of us, as we chanted, “Geese! Geese! Geese!” When Cameron Winter, Dominic DiGesu, Emily Green, and Max Bassin took the stage, the lights turned to a bright blue as the first song of their set, “Husbands,” began. With a scream, Winter began singing, and we all joined in.

Geese have a unique way of touching their audience. During shows, the sheer energy and emotion that they bring to each song encourage moshing, dancing, and belting every lyric. It was no different in Boston. Everywhere you looked in Paradise Rock Club, people were jumping, crying, or screaming the lyrics to each song.

Winter even took the chance to encourage more singing during “I See Myself,” a song from their 2023 album 3D Country. “I only have the chorus in me two times tonight, you guys are gonna have to help me,” said Winter. Despite how his voice was feeling, there was no difference for us in attendance. He still sounded as crisp as ever, even though he had to take sips of tea in between each song.

The lights during this show were on another level. When playing songs from Getting Killed, everything was drowned in a dark blue or switching between that same color of blue and a bright white. During “2122,” “I See Myself,” and “Cowboy Nudes,” the colors changed to a combination of green and orange to mimic the western/country feel that is on 3D Country.

“Paradise In Boston, Seems Redundant”

“It’s just so wide in here,” said Winter in the middle of the band’s set. “I guess it really is paradise,” he continued. “Paradise in Boston seems redundant.” Those were the words lead singer Cameron Winter used to describe Boston. The love the group has for the city was evident throughout the show. Changing multiple words in songs to say “Boston” rather than “New York City.”

More Than “Just a Band”

One of the things that struck me the most about the Geese show was the community it fostered. Even before we entered the venue, people were talking to one another in line. I even got handed a “Geesezine,” a small pamphlet that had random, fun facts about Geese, and a zero-dollar bill with Cameron Winter on it, an ode to his solo album Heavy Metal and song “$0.”

Everyone around me was talking about their favorite songs or why they love Geese. As a person in line put it, “Whenever I am having a bad day at work, I go home and listen to Getting Killed, it makes me feel like everything is going to be ok.”

Long Island City Here They Come

Unfortunately, all good things, even Geese shows, must come to an end. When the band said goodnight and left the stage, the crowd once again roared. Then the “Geese” chant started again. As we grew louder and louder, all four members made their way back to the stage for one last song, “Trinidad.”

“Trinidad” is the first song off Getting Killed and easily the most mosh-worthy song of the bunch. From the unrest that comes through in the second verse, to the screaming refrain, “THERE’S A BOMB IN MY CAR!”

“Trinidad” represents three things to this show. First, an end to the show and another chance for us to open up the mosh pit. Second, it is a reminder of the angst that Geese embody. The unrest and demand for change that lies within all of us. And finally, the understanding that Geese have brought the “feeling” back to rock.