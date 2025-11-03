“Goddess on Stage” Laufey Enchants TD Garden Audience with Fairytale Performance

Photos by Annie Sarlin

By Annie Sarlin, Staff Writer

Who: Laufey, Suki Waterhouse

Where: TD Garden

When: Monday, October 27

At the final North American performance of her Matter of Time Tour, Laufey transformed TD Garden’s stadium seats and jumbotrons into a colorful circus, an intimate jazz club, and a symphony hall all over the course of one show.

From the Start

A crowd decked out in hair ribbons, flowing skirts, leather jackets, Mary Janes, and even a few bunny costumes filled the stadium, excitedly chatting and taking photos as they waited for the show to begin.

The audience cheered as the red velvet curtain lining the stage lifted and the live orchestra played the first notes of “Clockwork,” the opening track of the A Matter of Time album. The singer emerged in a floor-length sparkly white tutu, a top adorned with pink flowers, and a delicate tiara, her princess-like appearance indicative of the fairytale evening that followed.

And All That Jazz

During the second act of the concert, Laufey swapped her orchestra for a small ensemble: a stand-up bassist, a pianist, and a drummer. The group performed reimagined, jazzy arrangements of some of her older songs, including “Valentine” and “While You Were Sleeping.”

In between numbers, Laufey shared her desire to create the feel of a smaller club and “transport the crowd into a different time and space.”

These new orchestrations not only brought the crowd to the roaring twenties but highlighted the talent of her band: from incredible piano solos to fast-paced walking bass lines and clean, swing-style drum parts.

For me, one of the best parts of Laufey’s music is how her vocals, filled with powerful vibrato and clear diction, resemble a jazz crooner from another era. In this set, she seemingly paid tribute to that unique vintage sound.

Suki Waterhouse

Waterhouse provided a surprise juxtaposition to Laufey’s mellow jazz with her upbeat rock sound. Dressed in a black bodysuit and knee-high boots, Waterhouse commanded the stage with her Stevie Nicks-style mesh cape blowing behind her.

During her performance, Waterhouse achieved a rare feat of sounding better live than on her records. While I am a fan of her songs, hearing her without the autotune and sound effects that accompany tracks like “OMG” gave me a new respect for her vocal talents.

An Ode to Boston and her Fans

As a Berklee graduate, this performance took on additional significance for Laufey.

“It feels so symbolic to end here in Boston, I love it here so much,” said the singer.

Laufey shared how sentimental she felt revisiting the city where she “became a woman,” particularly while walking by spots she used to frequent.

The Boston love continued as Laufey proceeded to the “Best Dressed” segment of the show, where she and her rabbit mascot, Mei Mei, awarded the most fashionable audience member a felt crown. While this happens at every show, this performance had a special guest: Fenway’s own Green Monster.

Laufey’s appreciation for her fans did not stop at their outfits. In between songs, she expressed gratitude to everyone for attending her show, and frequently seemed taken aback by the audience’s boisterous response.

During “Promises,” Laufey stopped singing and took out her in-ear monitor to hear the audience carry the tune, voices ringing throughout the arena. She smiled in awe as they continued the first verse without missing a single word.

“I don’t think I’ll ever forget that moment,” she said. “This is my happy place with you.”

Her genuine enthusiasm and thankfulness for the crowd made the night feel even more special.

A Fairytale Evening

Throughout the performance, Laufey exuded elegance. From crystal clear vocals to seamless transitions between piano, cello, and guitar, she made performing complex music seem effortless.

During these impressive displays of musicianship, she glided gracefully around the stage like a ballerina. It was impossible not to be mesmerized as she twirled around, tutu spinning behind her.

In addition to her graceful presence, the atmosphere and staging made the concert feel magical. From the twirling lights during “Carousel” to the singer circling on the hands of a clock as she sang “Tough Luck,” her visuals made each song feel like an immersive story.

While it was “just a matter of time” before the performance came to a close, Laufey certainly created a grand finale to her fairytale, jazz-filled circus.

After playing “From the Start,” featuring a cameo from her sister Junia on violin, the singer launched into a dramatic, strobe-light-riddled rendition of “Sabotage.”

Finally, she returned to the stage for an intimate acoustic encore. One of the highlights of the show was the final song, “Letter to My 13 Year Old Self,” an emotional lullaby reassuring her younger self that everything turns out okay.

As she sang the lyric “one day you’ll be up on stage, little girls will scream your name,” the audience shouted “Laufey,” an emotional moment that made me–and many of my fellow concert goers– tear up.

Ultimately, Laufey’s thoughtful storytelling, crooning vocals, musicianship, and love and appreciation for her fans made her performance “A Night to Remember.”