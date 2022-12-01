By Mina Rose Morales, Staff Writer

Artist: The Lone Bellow

Venue: Paradise Rock Club

When: Thursday, November 17, 2022

THE LONE BELLOW’S MUSIC HELPS LISTENERS

A crowd patiently cheers as they see Brian setting up his guitar onstage while the opening act, Bailen, clears the stage. Finally, a loud cheer and whistling crowd begins. The Lone Bellow step onto the stage.

“Their music helps people get out of their darkness,” says Bobbie Ross, one of the founders of the group Tree to Grow.

Tree to Grow is an online fan community of the Lone Bellow. Strangers who meet periodically, whenever there is a Lone Bellow concert, become friends. About 10 people from the group stand together on the first row.

“Their lyrics are meaningful, and they make an attempt to connect to their crowd. I love mostly their energy. I love them as people too,” sys Andrea Martin, a member of the group. She keeps electronic notes on her phone of each Lone Bellow concert she goes to and the lineup of the songs played.

“WHEREVER YOUR HEART IS” WARMS UP THE CROWD

The lyrics to their first song “Wherever Your Heart Is” begin: “I'm getting real good at talkin' to strangers.” It’s a song perfect for the first row of fans who once began as strangers.

The rest of the audience sway their bodies along the rhythm of the song. There’s silence except for the band. It’s clear just how commanding the Lone Bellow’s presence is. It’s an effect that only continues as they get deeper into their setlist.

HUSHED VOCALS AND DIM LIGHTING BUILD A DREAMY ATMOSPHERE FOR “DREAMING”

The Lone Bellow step off of stage and Bailer complete a second performance.

When they return for a few more songs, each member sits near one another. The lighting is dim, now with brown hues, and they sing together the words to “Dreaming.” The crowd begins to sway again, closely listening to The Lone Bellow’s soft voices. They finish, “And the nights you sleep, you dream of me, and the love you let die.”

The crowd becomes motionless as the song comes to an end.

The audience then cheers as “Honey” begins. It’s a drastic change in tone as the members begin dancing silly onstage. The audience reciprocates the energy.

“TREE TO GROW” IS A SWEET NOTE TO END ON

As The Lone Bellow begins their last song, a “Tree to Grow,” the crowd cheers their loudest yet. They tap their feet, following the drums.

“The tree I'll grow to let you know, my love is older than my soul,” sings vocalist Zach Williams.

It’s a heartfelt choice to end their concert with the song that matches the name of one very loyal online fan community.