Pick of the Week: SASAMI “Honeycrash”

SASAMI is back with rock ballad “Honeycrash”, her first release since her last album Squeeze was released in 2022.

By Avieana Rivera, Music Coordinator

DIVING INTO THE LYRICS OF “HONEYCRASH”

“Honeycrash” is everything one would want out of a SASAMI track and more. Starting off slow, the song evolves into the electric hit that you won’t be able to get out of your head. The song is about wanting to go through the elements to make a relationship work, even if it means you’ll get hurt in the process. The song opens with the singer looking back into a past relationship and wondering why things didn’t work out. As the song builds into the pre-chorus, SASAMI sings “And who can love you like I do?/ And if you leave it better be ‘cause you found someone who can love you better than me” The singer is reminiscing and convincing herself that their love was meant to be, and that they should keep working things out until they find a reason not to.

This brings us to the chorus, where the singer is pleading with her ex lover to work things out, even if it ends up in flames. She sings “Honey don’t count me out/ Even when the Heavens sour/ Even in your darkest hour/ Even when your heart is cracked” She asserts that even though things aren’t great between them and they’re both hurt, they can still hold onto this love. She begs her lover not to keep believing in them even though their dreams together have gone sour. She continues with “Honey, crash into me, like a storm into the sea/ like blood on the silver screen, we can make it through all that”. These lyrics are raw and vulnerable, comparing her love to natural disasters, because she doesn’t know if it’s worse to go through it or to leave it be.

AN ELECTRIC MUSIC VIDEO

Much like this song, the music video is full of the fiery passion that oozes out of the lyrics. It starts off slowly, with SASAMI singing under a pulsating red light. As the camera zooms out, viewers catch a glimpse of the thunderstorm behind her, and as she turns her head her icy blue eyes pierce the camera. She begins to dance behind a sky erupting with lightning from every direction. When the chorus comes, SASAMI is in the eye of the storm, shredding her guitar while lightning, fiery sunsets, stars, ans roaring clouds flash behind her. She dances through fire and ice, mimicking the tumultuous relationship she’s singing about. At the end of the video, she smashes her guitar and fireworks erupt as it hits the ground. The camera spins with flashes of light until the music abruptly stops. Viewers are left with the SASAMI’s face as she sings the last line, and a firework show as big as the Fourth of July.