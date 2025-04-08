Rocking Hard With The Hard Quartet at Paradise Rock Club!

The trio ended with a live-only, “punk-rock” version of a new release, “I Can’t Stop” and “Bye Bye Basil” off of their first album, Turtle Rock. They are truly the coolest and most talented group of young musicians that I’ve ever gotten to see live.

A 90’s Flashback

Now, I can’t say I was alive in the 90s’, but I got my own version of it from my dad. With Stephen Malkmus in your band, it is impossible to avoid some faint traces of Pavement and Silver Jews in your songs. The Hard Quartet opened their set with “Heel Highway” and “Rio’s Song.” Most of the crowd seemed to be around their 40s, and I can only imagine how fun it was for them to see this group of musicians live.

Though each of their songs were unique, it was fun to see the common sounds and patterns that appeared through each one. Some of the songs sounded like something off of one of Pavement’s albums from the 90s’, and others had traces of The Cairo Gang – One thing that they all had in common was that Jim White is an awesome drummer! No, but really, it was a privilege to get to see a group of musicians who have been in the industry for so many years, and to see them just have fun. They could’ve done whatever they wanted on that stage and I’m sure the crowd would have loved it.