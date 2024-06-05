Review: A Taste of Local At Boston Calling

By Nora Onanian, Web Services Coordinator

Artists: JVK, Paper Lady, Tysk Tysk Task

Where: Boston Calling, Harvard Athletic Complex

When: Friday, May 24th - Sunday, May 26th

THE ROAD TO A DYNAMIC LOCAL PRESENCE AT BOSTON CALLING

Early on in Boston Calling’s now 11-year history, it was clear that the musical festival’s organizers had their sights set on creating something big. In 2014, its second year running, Boston Magazine called it “the Boston version of Coachella” while unpacking the lineup. And in a different article, the magazine writes of Boston Calling’s transition from taking place over three days instead of two, and occurring on the grounds of Harvard Athletic Complex instead of Boston’s City Hall Plaza— the 2017 switch in location saw its footprint “more than [double], from 6 acres to 16,” journalist Camille Dodero writes.

Over the years, Boston Calling has been able to have some of the most exciting and legendary names in music perform on its stage — from Metallica to Kendrick Lamar to Tame Impala. Many have pointed out that the curators don’t have to look across continents or even across the coast to find talent, though. There is a bustling and vibrant scene of musicians in the festival’s backyard just waiting to be discovered.

BOSTON ANSWERING: A COUNTER-RESPONSE

In 2019, local hip hop artist Cliff Notez (who will be performing at our 617 Day live show at Boston’s City Hall Plaza this year as a part of our all-local lineup) was moved by his passion for uplifting local talent to create a competing live show the same weekend as Boston Calling; one where only local artists took center stage. Riffing off of the name “Boston Calling,” the Dorchester-based musician named his concert “Boston Answering.” With a feisty name and a knockout five-artist lineup, the concert ensured the voices of local creatives were heard loud and clear. Speaking about the message he aimed to spread, Cliff Notez told Boston Magazine, “It’s important for artists in the city to realize that we can create our own stages, and we have the opportunity to no longer be marginalized, because we can create our own platforms for ourselves.” He continued, “We can have our own show the same weekend [as Boston Calling] and have it still be packed.”

He went on to explain, “Boston Calling is, like, a small microcosm of a bigger problem in the city, which continues to overlook local acts… I just want to make sure people aren’t forgetting us, especially when we’re continuing to work our asses off.” Boston Calling curators invited Cliff Notez to be a part of their (later canceled) 2020 festival lineup. It was a clear sign of the splash Boston Answering made.

A RENEWED EFFORT TO CELEBRATE BOSTON TALENT

Since, the festival curators have demonstrated an eager willingness to spotlight local talent. One of four stages set up on Harvard Athletic Complex grounds for Boston Calling, the orange stage, has become the epicenter of these acts. At Boston Calling 2024, it featured only New England talents for the second year in a row. This year’s festival featured a total of 21 local artists— in a feature article published ahead of the festival’s May 24th start, Boston.com describes why all 21 are worth checking out and celebrating.

When I attended Boston Calling last weekend, as much as I wanted to, it was difficult to bear the heat and other conditions to catch all of these local acts across the festival’s three days. But, I made sure to get at least a taste of the local talent this year’s lineup boasted, and visited the orange stage on multiple occasions.

Ultimately, the three local acts I saw — one from each day — stood out as some of the most memorable performances out of everything I saw at Boston Calling. The artists had a way of connecting with the audience that was largely unattempted or not as well-executed by many of the headlining acts. Read on for more of the memorable moments from the sets delivered by JVK, Paper Lady and Tysk Tysk Task…