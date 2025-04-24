Record Store Day

You Are Here :: 04.24.2025

By Gabby Berry

Bostonians supported independent record businesses city wide on Record Store Day despite the rainy spring day. From vinyls by Wu-Tang Clan and Mathematics to Led Zeppelin, music lovers alike passionately showed out for their favorite record stores and artists in ponchos.

Record Store Day served as a beacon of hope that the unique culture of physical libraries of music will live on globally despite streaming popularity. The holiday celebrates the independence of record stores, while also giving a space for store owners and customers to come together in hopes that the various choice of music is appreciated.

Boston proved this year's annual Record Store Day that it would show out rain or shine to support artists and keep the record store culture alive.

