Graphics by RIley Vecchione

On the last days of Pride month, WERS wants to continue celebrating pride with four queer artists who not only were amazing musicians, but also are and were massive contributors and influences within the LGBTQIA+ community: Kathleen Hanna, Bonnie Fraser, George Michael, and David Bowie

Kathleen Hanna (Bikini Kill and Le Tigre)

My favorite rockstar bicon, Kathleen Hanna, frontwoman of Bikini Kill and Le Tigre, pioneer of the Riot Grrrl movement and third wave feminism, changed punk rock as a bisexual feminist icon. You may know her from Le Tigre, or songs like “Deceptacon,” “Rebel Girl,” and “Carnival”—through songs like those and her activism she embodied third-wave feminism’s embrace of diverse identities and queer experiences. She came out as bisexual in a 1993 Out article. With her music and unapologetically outspoken presence, she helped bridge feminist and queer communities and normalize conversations about sexuality that continue today.

– Kelly Cheng, Staff Writer

Bonnie Fraser (Stand Atlantic)

Bonnie Fraser is a sapphic rockstar for the ages. Stand Atlantic is a band from Australia responsible for some of my favorite pop punk records of all time, and it’s easy for that to be the case, given this legendary frontwoman. Fraser can do it all—her voice suits songs that lean more toward metalcore, soft rock, or even traditional emo. She’s an electric performer, and I’m yet to meet anyone at a live performance who can’t help but become transfixed by her onstage. Whether she’s letting out a guttural scream or something less intense, she’s one to watch, or rather, listen to. Watch the videos of “deathwish” or “WARZ0NE” being performed live, and you can thank me later. Fraser’s voice has accompanied over a decade’s worth of tracks with Stand Atlantic, but never have the lyrics been more obviously gay than on 2024’s WAS HERE. Fraser used female pronouns in songs for the first time, and man, did she come out swinging in the best way. The album is packed full of songs that are so queer and so addictive such as “LOVE U ANYWAY,” “G.A.G.,” “I’M THE MAN,” and of course “GIRL$” (featuring two other queer rockstars, PVRIS and Bruses). Your homework is to watch that music video. And then watch it again. And then listen to everything Stand Atlantic has ever released, if you have some free time. Bonnie Fraser has been cementing herself as a rockstar for years, and if you’re a queer rocker, take my suggestion and rock with her.

​​- Ella Mastroianni, Staff Writer

George Michael

One of the most important musical talents of the 80s was George Michael. Born Georgios Kyriacos Panayiotou, Michael helped redefine what love songs sounded like. George Michael first found his claim to fame as one-half of the British pop duo Wham! In the 80s. Together with his bandmate, Andrew Ridgeley, they toppled not only the UK charts but also the international charts. Some of their more popular songs include titles such as “Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go” and the iconic Christmas ballad, “Last Christmas.” On both of these songs, you can hear the extraordinary and powerful vocals that Michael contributed to the group. His voice could overpower you and completely engulf you in Wham!’s music. After three albums with Ridgeley, Michael decided to go solo. After the split, his music became decidedly more adult. On tracks like “Careless Whisper,” you can hear how much more mature Michael sounds.

Underlying his entire music career, until 1998 when Michael came out, was his bisexuality. For the majority of his life, he had to keep this a secret from both his family and fans. At the age of 19, his sister discouraged him from coming out to his parents out of fear of what their reactions would be. In 98, Michael was arrested for performing sexual acts in public with a man. This forced him to come out to the entire world in a song released a few months after the incident called “Outside.” The song celebrated being true to who you are and being comfortable no matter what the world tries to say. During the turbulence and homophobia that surrounded the LGBTQIA+ community in the 90s, Michael used his platform as a means to support queer people and his money to give to LGBTQIA+ charities.

– Fenton Wright, Web Services Coordinator

David Bowie

David Bowie is one of the definitive kings of music. There is no need for an explanation of the career of David Bowie. He is such an iconic figure that his stardom surpasses just music. We can see his influence everywhere, from music to fashion. Bowie started his music career with a foundation in acting. Part of what he wanted to do was bring stage characters to the music scene. This can be seen with his character Ziggy Stardust from his 1972 release, The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders From Mars. Bowie would often play with appearing as androgynous as possible. He wanted to be able to explore himself and his sexuality however he wanted. Bowie, in 72, came out as gay. It being the 70s and given his popularity, this sent shockwaves through the world. His openness about his sexuality was a symbol of hope for many in the 70s who looked up to him. Despite queer rights not being widely addressed by governments, Bowie used his influence and platform to empower others in the LGBTQIA+ community.

– Fenton Wright, Web Services Coordinator