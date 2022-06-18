Pride Essay: A Love Letter to My Queer Summer Playlist

MY 2022 SUMMER PLAYLIST

WILLOW

When I first discovered WILLOW’s self-titled album in 2019, I instantly fell in love with her genre-defying sound. The musician’s entire discography is special, but her song “PrettyGirlz” is particularly unique. It is a playful commentary on femininity and the musician’s understanding of sapphic love. The song’s sound is whimsical and delicate. Likewise, the lyrics of “PrettyGirlz” are also dream-like and meditative. Throughout the song, WILLOW envisions her dream girl, while also contemplating society’s unrealistic beauty standards for women.

In an interview with Red Table Talk, the singer stated, “I love men and women equally” and many of her songs, including “PrettyGirlz” and “Female Energy, Part 2,” are about her Queer sexuality and gender identity. WILLOW’s thoughtful lyrics and dynamic voice are the perfect addition to any summer playlist. Similarly, her self-assured nature makes her a standout performer within the Queer indie community and one of my personal role models.

KING PRINCESS

Last September, I saw King Princess perform at Governor’s Ball Music Festival. I spent the following months obsessing over her discography. Queer love is a prominent theme in their music, and their hit song, “1950,” was actually inspired by the 1952 lesbian romance novel The Price of Salt by Patricia Highsmith. Just like WILLOW, King Princess skillfully reimagines femininity (and gender identity itself) with lyrics like “I’m just a lady” and bold performance makeup.

King Princess’ “Talia” is another Queer indie-pop anthem on my summer playlist. Its lyrics are about heartbreak. Despite feeling out of control within this relationship, King Princess is confident in her unwavering love for a girl. As someone who struggled to understand themselves for so long, there is something incredibly comforting about hearing a musician be completely confident in their Queer sexuality. Additionally, the hypnotic indie-pop melody of the song is perfect for an evening summer drive.

MUNA

If I had to choose one song to encapsulate the sound of modern Queer indie-pop, it would be “Silk Chiffon” by Muna and Phoebe Bridgers. The song’s melody is upbeat and catchy. Also, its music video is inspired by the classic LGBTQ+ film But I’m a Cheerleader. In the video, Phoebe Bridgers and Muna band members all wear bright pink outfits as they sing and dance together outside in the glimmering sun. The bright imagery perfectly complements the song’s lyrics about joy and Queer love.

Similar to WILLOW and King Princess, Muna band members sing candidly about their Queerness. “Silk Chiffon” was the group’s first release with Saddest Factory Records. It will be featured on their upcoming album which is set to be released on June 24. If the album’s other tracks are anything like “Silk Chiffon,” I can guarantee that they will also be added to my 2022 summer playlist.