Graphics by Riley Vecchione

On the last days of Pride month, WERS is celebrating with four songs that we think of as “Pride Anthems”: Brandi Carlile’s “The Story,” Queen’s “I Want To Break Free,” Bikini Kill’s “Rebel Girl,” and Diana Ross’ “I’m Coming Out.”

The Story – Brandi Carlile

Brandi, Brandi, Brandi… Many songs throughout history address “stories.” There’s “Story of My Life,” by One Direction, “The Story of Us” by Taylor Swift, “The Story,” by Conan Gray, and on and on. However, “The Story” by Brandi Carlile is the one that has become an anthem for the queer community, and that’s because it’s a song whose lyrics specifically speak to them. Oh, and Brandi Carlile is a rock star. Did I forget to mention that? “The Story” is a rock song that flirts with country, and it’s a love song that isn’t just for one person. It reaches out to the listener, no matter who they are, confiding in them, and relating to them: “No, they don’t know who I really am / And they don’t know what I’ve been through like you do.” The way Carlile croons and elongates the “like you do” of this line has never failed to make me feel like she’s talking to me, and it’s one of my favorite lines of the song for that reason alone. Not to mention the way her vocals quickly shift to near-screaming during the breakdown of the song, and the intensity of her voice drives home that this song could be nothing other than an anthem. More than that, it’s an anthem for those who “crossed all the lines” and “broke all the rules.” That’s to say, this song is for all of us.

​​- Ella Mastroianni, Staff Writer

I Want To Break Free – Queen

Queen immediately comes to mind when I think of pride anthems – Songs like “I Want To Break Free” always blow me away because of how simple they are. And yet, despite the simplicity, they speak volumes for those who are willing to listen. Not only is the music brilliant, but Freddie Mercury was a gem himself. Though the musician never quite officially confirmed his sexuality, he was never shy about being himself on stage. Queen has left behind a beautiful discography that has influenced and driven queer culture for decades. The words, “I want to break free from your lies,” and “I can’t get over the way you love me like you do,” still speak volumes about the queer experience, even forty years later.

– By Ana Achata, Staff Writer

Rebel Girl – Bikini Kill

The first few seconds of “Rebel Girl” by Bikini Kill are unmistakable. That mixture of drums and guitar is the start of what has become an iconic two and a half minutes. This song is a feminist anthem for a reason, but that doesn’t negate its effectiveness as an anthem for the queer community. Kathleen Hanna spends the entirety of this song singing about the titular “rebel girl,” and she is regarded with a bit more than friendly affection. Every chorus begins with a chant of “rebel girl,” which, c’mon, makes it immediately anthem-worthy. The first chorus ends with “I think I wanna take you home, I wanna try on your clothes,” which is later expressed with more certainty: “I know I wanna take you home.” Subtle, subtle… No, but in all seriousness, Bikini Kill’s “Rebel Girl” is a song that has been out for three decades, and the punk rock instrumentals coupled with Hanna’s vocal energy have allowed it to withstand the test of time. Certainly, in another three decades, it will remain an anthem that encourages a historically rebellious community to celebrate itself.

​​- Ella Mastroianni, Staff Writer

I’m Coming Out – Diana Ross

Though not intended to be a pride anthem, “I’m Coming Out” by Diana Ross is just that. The opening of the song sets the tone for everything that comes after. The bassline in the song is completely funk at its core and gives the song this bouncy feel. Add to that the beautiful and powerful voice of Diana Ross, and it becomes even better. It is energetic and exciting. The song’s lyrics are really simple, but that is what makes it so effective. Diana Ross manages to communicate the feeling of being happy to be true to yourself and being your authentic self. This song has become a pride anthem because of the jubilant nature with which Ross celebrates being herself in the song.

– Fenton Wright, Web Services Coordinator