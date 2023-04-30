Playlist: Songs that Make us Want to Touch Grass

This week, our music staff put together an upbeat playlist of their favorite springtime songs (AKA the songs that make them want to touch grass)!

These songs are the ideal tracks for a walk through The Common, a picnic with friends, or an afternoon spent soaking up the sunshine. Check out their picks below:

“Winter is Cold” - Caroline Says

Caroline Says stumbled upon something magical with her song “Winter is Cold.” The track is from her 2017 album 50,000,000 Elvis Fans Can’t Be Wrong. Somehow, the soft guitar and chorus of hums perfectly capture the feeling of that first warm spring breeze caressing your face. The way the song fades out rings like the promise of warmer weather to come.

- Eden Unger, Staff Writer

“Julia” - Mt. Joy

Mt. Joy always seems to capture the best vibes in their songs. “Julia” makes you want to get up and dance in the sun with its calming melody and soulful vocals. Their lyrics feature images of nature and whimsical references to pop culture, making you want to connect with others and the world around you. Also, not to mention, the band based the song on a restaurant in Seaport, so it’s the perfect song for springtime in Boston.

- Elle Dickson, Staff Writer

“Waters of March” - Art Garfunkel

The lyric “A stick, a stone, it’s the end of the road” is the perfect opening for new beginnings. Art Garfunkel’s version of “Waters of March” encompasses the atmosphere of a waning winter bringing vibrancy back into the life of nature. This song is always my go-to when March rolls around and the glaring sun starts to awaken the feeling of hope. As Garfunkel sings “The promise of spring,” I begin to reckon with the fresh bloom of the season, and how it rejuvenates the flora, fauna, and everyone around me.

- Ash Jones, Staff Writer

“Two Weeks” - Grizzly Bear

If my life were a TV show, this would be the theme song. “Two Weeks” by Grizzly Bear is a feel-good indie classic. The upbeat piano instrumental brings to mind cannonballing into an ice-cold lake, running through a field of sunflowers, and sticking your head out the window of your friend's car.

Grizzly Bear discusses themes of being there for your partner through monotony and breaking through to a better relationship. These themes also apply to shedding the routine of the colder months to reveal a more exciting period of time. “Two Weeks” is a feel-good jam worthy of being on any springtime playlist. Everything looks brighter through the lens of this track.

- Cate Cianci, Staff Writer