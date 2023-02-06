LITTLE FUSS - “SHE’S A LIAR”

Boston indie-pop duo Little Fuss recently released their latest single, “She’s a Liar,” the third part of their cinematic, nine-chapter concept album, Girls At Parties. Like the album’s other singles, “She’s a Liar” is a power-pop track that focuses on the misery of the song’s protagonist.

The story behind “She’s a Liar,” is inspired by the short story "Yellow Wallpaper" by Charlotte Perkins Gilman, about a woman who is berated and manipulated by her husband. As a result, she suffers from stress, anxiety, and the feeling of insanity after interacting with a version of herself within the walls. The track’s commentary on negative mental health showcases the storytelling abilities of Olivia Martinez and Cody Von Lehmden– the duo behind Little Fuss.

Breanna Nesbeth, Staff Writer

boygenius - "$20"

2023 is officially the year of boygenius. The indie trio—formed by Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers, and Lucy Dacus—released three new songs from their upcoming debut album. This marks the group’s first release in over four years. Despite this lengthy hiatus, boygenius are as rambunctious as ever.

Their new song “$20” is a perfect manifestation of the group’s unchanged energy. Baker is the lead vocalist on the grunge-inspired track, while Bridgers and Dacus sing wistful backing vocals. The sound is edgy and chaotic, with overlapping vocals, screaming, and an invigorating guitar solo. The lyrics tell a story of self-destruction and include a reference to the band's 2018 song “Souvenir.”

“$20” demonstrates the brilliance of boygenius. Finely tuned harmonies and ruminative lyrics are elevated by the band members’ genuine friendship. Their debut album, The Record, will be released on March 31.

Claire Dunham, Staff Writer

THE NUDE PARTY - “RIDE ON”

The Nude Party’s latest single, “Ride On,” embodies the kind of 60s, frat-rock that gets you grooving. The song begins with a mix of sublime guitar arrangements and vocals. Not much later, lead singer Patton Magee joins in and, along with great lyricism, brings the song to life. The band consistently heightens the listening experience with cool counter-melodies to complement Magee’s vocals. The song gives immaculate vibes from beginning to end.

“Ride on” is the first single of the band’s upcoming album, “Rides On,” which will be released on March 10.

Isabella Kohn, Staff Writer