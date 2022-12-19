Pick of the Week: Will Dailey “Christmas of Course”

By Nirvana Ragland, Staff Writer

If you’ve been looking for a new holiday song to cozy up with, you have local guitarist Will Dailey to thank. “Christmas, Of Course” feels like a warm embrace, with a side of relatable anxiety.

An established and humble local

Dailey was raised in Allston and started out in local pubs before gaining national attention with his 2007 album, "Back Flipping Forward". He has been dishing out consistent music ever since through tours and collaborations. Dailey is already a three-time winner of the Boston Music Award for Best Singer/Songwriter and a two-time winner for Male vocalist. In addition, his album "National Throat" in 2015 racked up over 8 million spins on Spotify, top 20 on the Billboard Heat Seeker chart, and won Album of the Year in the Boston Music Awards, New England Music Awards, and Improper Bostonian Magazine. While having a national profile, Dailey continues to live locally and plays dozens of shows in the Boston area a year.

An honest song about holiday anxiety

Despite the stresses of the holidays expressed throughout this twangy ballad , it is beautifully executed. The juxtaposition of what Christmas is portrayed as with the harsh realities of consumerism and seasonal blues is masterfully done. His soothing fingerpicking makes this song a must for your holiday playlist. "Christmas, Of course.” is very reminiscent of ’70s singer songwriters (it could've been a lost Jackson Browne tune) but his sweet and earnest voice, with a trace of New England anxiety, is a truly honest capturing of the duality of the holidays. Not many Christmas songs can say the same. So, when you’re looking to take a break from the classics, “Christmas, Of Course.” will steer you right.