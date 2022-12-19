Pick of the Week: Will Dailey “Christmas of Course”

Discover WERS, Pick of the Week :: 12.19.2022
Graphics by Angie Pham
Graphics by Angie Pham

By Nirvana Ragland, Staff Writer

If you’ve been looking for a new holiday song to cozy up with, you have local guitarist Will Dailey to thank. “Christmas, Of Course” feels like a warm embrace, with a side of relatable anxiety.

An established and humble local

Dailey was raised in Allston and started out in local pubs before gaining national attention with his 2007 album, "Back Flipping Forward". He has been dishing out consistent music ever since through tours and collaborations. Dailey is already a three-time winner of the Boston Music Award for Best Singer/Songwriter and a two-time winner for Male vocalist. In addition, his album "National Throat" in 2015 racked up over 8 million spins on Spotify, top 20 on the Billboard Heat Seeker chart, and won Album of the Year in the Boston Music Awards, New England Music Awards, and Improper Bostonian Magazine.  While having a national profile, Dailey continues to live locally and plays dozens of shows in the Boston area a year.

An honest song about holiday anxiety

Despite the stresses of the holidays expressed throughout this twangy ballad , it is beautifully executed. The juxtaposition of what Christmas is portrayed as with the harsh realities of consumerism and seasonal blues is masterfully done.  His soothing fingerpicking makes this song a must for your holiday playlist. "Christmas, Of course.” is very reminiscent of ’70s singer songwriters (it could've been a lost Jackson Browne tune) but his sweet and earnest voice, with a trace of New England anxiety, is a truly honest capturing of the duality of the holidays.  Not many Christmas songs can say the same. So, when you’re looking to take a break from the classics, “Christmas, Of Course.” will steer you right.

Uncommon Newsletter

Music reviews, ticket giveaways, live performances & member specials.

We'll never sell your email, be boring or try to sell you on bad music.

Related Posts

Pick of the Week: Will Dailey “Easy To Be Around”
Boston Calling: Michael Christmas Starts the Party
How To Make a Christmas Playlist
Unwrapping The Waitresses’ Holiday Classic “Christmas Wrapping”
Now Playing

Now Playing

in studio performances

Amos Lee sits down with WERS at Life is Good Fest 2013
Me and My Girl LIVE on Standing Room Only
In the Studio with Daphne Willis
DISPATCH Performing “Painted Yellow Lines” – Live in Studio
Three at Home Stops by WERS
Live Mix Recap: Yeasayer

CONNECT WITH WERS