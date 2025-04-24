Pick of the Week: Wet Leg “Catch These Fists”

By Ren Gibson, Staff Writer

It’s been a few years since British indie-rock group Wet Leg has released a new single! Fresh off their Grammy win for their 2022 self-titled album, Wet Leg, the band carried my playlists of the summer with songs like “Wet Dream.” In their return to music, “catch these fists” is a powerful anthem with all the cool girl energy that the rest of the band’s music radiates. “catch these fists” is a song about empowerment, having fun, and being high energy, and I’m totally here for it.

Wet Leg geared up for their new era beginning early this spring, clearing their Instagram account and posting a photo of themselves with the cheeky caption “we’re so back”, along with a link to their website. Fans quickly found out that this meant new music, with “catch these fists” releasing on April 1st. The band is featured in most of the promotional videos for the single, channeling their inner rocker and going crazy to the beat of the song in short clips that pepper the band’s feed.

What I Really Wanna Know Is…

“catch these fists” feels straight out of the soundtrack for the movie Scott Pilgrim vs. The World, which is a high compliment from me, as it’s one of my most listened to albums to date. In an interview with BBC Radio 1 to promote the single’s release, lead singer Rhian commented, “This song is about the recurring real life nightmare of just people invading your space…This song is about the invasion of personal space.” The beat is punchy, with a prominent feature of guitar and bass that only get louder as the chorus comes and goes. However, it isn’t the only part of the track that I think is fun. Overall, the instrumentals are one of my favorite parts of the song, with a steady drumbeat accompanying the fantastic work on the string instruments.