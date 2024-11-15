Pick of the Week: Tiny Habits “People Always Change”

Graphics By Milan Glass

By Emma Daddabbo

Formed just two years ago by three Berklee College roommates, the Boston native trio Tiny Habits is already making waves with their harmonies and heartfelt lyrics, steadily gaining traction in the folk/indie music scene and building a devoted fan base.

The Start of Something New

Their debut album, All For Something was released in late May and instantly became one to talk about. Songs like “Malleable” and “Mudroom” deliver a melancholic yet powerful vibe, perfect for introspective moments, especially a rainy day with a candle lit by your side.

Tiny Habits have built an audience over time, starting with posting TikToks of them singing covers of songs such as Fleetwood Mac’s “Landslide” and Boygenius’s “Not Strong Enough,” often doing so in a stairwell, which helps to emphasize their beautifully blended voices. To now, the group posts videos to help promote their own music. Do not worry! The group continues to share these intimate acoustic performances, mostly still in a stairwell, but now with a change of scenery from time-to-time.. Other artists who have their same vibe would be Lizzy McAlpine, Kaleah Lee, and Hayden Everett.

Meaningful Lyrics

The song starts off with a rather compelling beat, with the guitar and then the bass creating a lovely tune. The drums coming in shortly after to add more angst to the beat makes it all the more fitting for what the song is truly about.

Now as beautiful as the beat is in this song, it isn’t even close to being the best part. What the song is saying is what draws most in. The lyrics are discussing how complicated a relationship becomes when the two parties start to drift apart. How the arguing grows worse, how you can’t take back what was said, how you become completely different people. The end of the song wraps up perfectly, by expressing the realization that it’s okay to walk away, but just know that love is something that will always change you.

What’s Coming Up?

Currently wrapping up a tour with Sarah Mclachlan, Tiny Habits will soon be heading to Australia, performing for only three shows; they’ll be doing their own mini-tour, Just A Little Down Under. With their rising popularity, we look forward to what they have in store for their fans next! Tune into WERS for more weekly song picks or even just to listen to the amazing songs playing on the radio!

