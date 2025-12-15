Pick of the Week: Snocaps “Heathcliff”

– Fenton Wright, Web Services Coordinator

Made up by Katie Crutchfield, also known as Waxahatchee, Allison Crutchfield, MJ Lenderman, and Brad Cook, Snocaps is the indie super band that we never knew we needed. On their debut album, they combine the sounds that we have come to know and love from each individual to make it their own.

When You Go Down

Immediately, on the second track of Snocaps debut album, we see their intricate lyricism on display. “Heathcliff” is a song at its core about the direct relationship between romantic partners. When one of you is up, so is the other, and when one of you is down the other is as well. This warm, lush lyricism is something that Waxahatchee is known for, and that is shown all over this song.

Another thing that drew me to this song is the repetitive nature of the lyrics. “When you go down, I go down with you” is repeated over and over again, and this feels like the cyclical nature of relationships and that we repeat the same mistakes over and over again.

Simple, But Sweet

While there is no music video for this song, the lyric video still gets the sentiment that the song is trying to convey to the listener. It is warm, and intimate, and it shows the duality between both Katie and Allison Crutchfield

It has this DIY feel to it, which makes the song feel even more intimate than it already is.

Winter Lo-Fi and Country

To me, this song feels like a mix between lo-fi and alt-country. The influence of MJ Lenderman is all over the place, with the way the lyrics are sung to the backing vocals supporting Waxahatchee in the chorus. This seamless shift between genres is done effortlessly and is a part of what makes this song so spectacular.

What’s Next?

As of right now, there is no other news on what Snocaps will do next. No tour has been announced, but one thing is for certain: This will not be the last time that we hear from this indie-rock superpower!