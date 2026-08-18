Pick of the Week: Jack White “Neighbors Blues”

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Earlier this summer, legendary vocalist and guitarist Jack White released his most recent album, Frozen Charlotte, in July. Along with its 12 other songs is “Neighbors Blues,” a song infused with classic Blues rock throughout its entire runtime. “Neighbors Blues” is one of those songs that feels timeless and sounds like it has been around forever, not since July.

The Neighbors

If I were to simply say what I think this song is about at its core is the difficulties of living around people who always find something to criticize about you. White uses bad neighbors as the main object to describe this feeling. He says that his neighbors are always trying to offer help to him, but it’s really just them finding things that they don’t like about him.

The two-faced nature of his neighbors are what led White to sing about not wanting to interact with him. They say things like his hedges are too big to get little digs in at him. Also at play, in my opinion is White subtly commenting on how alone he feels because his neighbors hate him. Because he can’t be friends with him, White feels like an outsider in his own house.

Underlying all of the lyrics is this powerful guitar that makes the song feel electric. It is based in the Blues, but at some points verges on being a really strong power chord. At the same time, White’s voice feels almost David Byrne-esque. The way he shouts each lyric reminds me of “Once In a Lifetime” specifically.

Unapologetically Loud

One of my favorite parts about “Neighbors Blues” is how in your face the music is. You can hear the inspiration of artists like Jimi Hendrix on the track with the Bluesy guitar licks and riffs.

There are a lot of building up moments on the song that finish in these massive releases of tension. Even towards the end, the guitar sound turns almost techno in a way and grounds itself back into a classic Blues sound.

What’s Next?

There is plenty more Jack White to listen to. Whether it be on his own as a solo artist or with his band the White Stripes, any and everything of his is worth a listen. Be sure to check out the rest of Frozen Charlotte.