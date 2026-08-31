Pick of the Week: Fontaines DC “Marianne”

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When it comes to music that has completely changed the landscape of rock, few bands have had as great of an influence on the scene as Fontaines DC. Following their 2024 album, Romance, The Irish band is back with “Marianne,” the first single off their upcoming album, Dopamine Chamber

Falling Deeper and Deeper

The dreamlike nature of this song almost makes the lyrics take a backseat as you get lost in the music. But, the lyrics drive the story of this song just as much if not more than the lyrics. The song tells the story of someone named Marianne who continuously finds her finding more ways to numb herself through seemingly any means necessary.

To me, the underlying message of the song is that Marianne is stuck in a process of going sober and relapsing. The singer takes on the role of the different drugs that she keeps on trying, encouraging her to fall deeper and deeper into numbness, so that she has nothing else to worry about.

Also in play in this song is the persona of Marianne herself. In the song she is portrayed as someone desperate to escape the world that she lives in. Through interviews with the band, we know that Marianne is supposed to be representative of a character in the psychological movie Ripley.

One Trip After Another

Fair warning, the music video for this song contains a large amount of innuendos to drug use. The main image that we see consistently is Marianne reupping on different pills throughout the video.

What we also see is Grian Chatten acting as a representation of the drugs that Marianne is using. At the same time in the video, he is also someone who is also being tormented by thoughts that their life is better when they are high.

What’s Next

“Marianne” is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to Fontaine DC’s upcoming album, Dopamine Chamber, in October. Outside of that, there is so much more music by the band to listen to. Be sure to check out more Fontaines DC!