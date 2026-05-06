Pick of the Week: Beck “Ride Lonesome”

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One of the most prolific singer-songwriters of all-time is back, and his songs have never been more poignant or meaningful, With “Ride Lonesome,” Beck reminds us that we have to know when to leave things behind, and that no matter what we’ll always have ourselves for company.

Ride Lonesome

While this may seem like a normal reminder of how to love yourself, Beck’s slow style of singing and strumming the guitar turn this into a gut-wrenching song. The lyrical component of this song is where it shines the most, with him constantly reminding us to “ride lonesome.” Whether it be through dead flowers or lost partners, in the end we’ve got to “ride lonesome.”

What I think works the best about this song lyrically is how Beck stresses the end of each verse to sound almost like a plea. His voice sells the lyrics, making the sound of the song even more raw and authentic.

Keep it Simple

The music video for this song is another testament to the authentic nature that Beck is trying to capture in it. It is not something that is grandiose, or a massive production. Instead, the music video is beautiful shots of Beck against the countryside.

For me, this music video allows you to appreciate the visual quality and effort that has been put in, but at the same time it does not distract you from the beautiful song that is being played.

Rustic Feel

I have said it a few times over the course of this Pick of the Week, but this song has a rustic feel to it. It makes the listener have this old school feel that only songwriters of the past could capture. That is what Beck manages to do on “Ride Lonesome”

What Next?

“Ride Lonesome” was released as a single, but there is still plenty more Beck to check out. His music is timeless, and you won’t be disappointed no matter where you decide to start!