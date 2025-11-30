Our Perfect Fall Outfit Pieces

Graphic by Riley Vecchione

As it is the last day of November, and by association one of the final days of fall, our writers wanted to take the opportunity to tell you about songs that would help make up a perfect outfit!

“Old Brown Shoe” by the Beatles

In 1969, The Beatles released “Old Brown Shoe” as a B-side to “The Ballad of John and Yoko.” Written by George Harrison, the song tells the story of the potential of escaping an old life, or “stepping out of this old brown shoe,” for a new love and a happier future. While this seems like a positive change, what’s more autumnal than slipping on a pair of dark-colored vintage loafers?

The song features uncharacteristically quiet vocals, shifting focus to the sliding bass line, shuffling drum groove, and bluesy guitar solos. Impress your friends with your stylish footwear and knowledge of this Beatles deep cut by adding this song to your playlist.

– Annie Sarlin, Staff Writer

“Autumn Sweater” by Yo La Tengo

No fall wardrobe is complete without an autumn sweater. The 90s indie-rock band Yo La Tengo captured this sentiment in their dreamy song “Autumn Sweater,” which perfectly embodies the spirit of the season. The lyrics explore the tension between letting go and clinging to something past its time, as the singer questions whether their relationship has run its course. The sweater in this song then becomes a clever metaphor, an object that offers warmth and comfort, but only temporarily. Much like fall itself, a transitional season where leaves gradually decay before winter’s arrival, the song uses this seasonal garment to express both the beauty and the bittersweet feeling of impermanence.

– Kelly Cheng, Staff Writer

“Velvet Ring” by Big Thief

While I’m doubtful that this song is mentioning a literal ring, velvet and jewelry are key components of any fall fashion guide, and who are we to leave them out? No fall outfit is complete without accessories, and no fall playlist is complete without Big Thief. Their rock melodies complemented by Adrianne Lenker’s soft folk vocals make the perfect fall mix. “Velvet Ring” is one of their softer songs, soothing the listener with warm and full guitar picking throughout, and the soft, dream like echoes of Lenker’s vocals. The song tells a story, and has the vibe of sitting by the fireplace while you listen, which is exactly what you need after a day all dressed up to brace the fall chill.

– Avieana Rivera, Music Coordinator

“Long Leather Coat” by Paul McCartney

As I think about perfect fall fashion staples, a leather coat is a timeless and classy addition to any fall outfit. Paul McCartney’s “Long Leather Coat” was released in 1993 after his album, Off The Ground, and was a B-side from his Hope of Deliverance single. While this song isn’t quite a happy representation of a leather coat, being defaced with red paint, it still brings the fall vibes to the table. I feel like storytelling songs, often tragic or sad, have a certain association with fall for me. It must be due to the dropping of the leaves, the cooling of the air, and wanting to cozy up with a good book–just in musical form.

– Lucia Cinquino, Staff Writer

“Boots of Spanish Leather” by Bob Dylan

Who doesn’t love a statement shoe? The iconic Bobby Dylan sure did! “Boots of Spanish Leather” is a legendary dialogue from his third studio album, The Times They Are-A-Changin’. Inspired by his foundational love affair with muse Suze Rotolo, the ballad covers theoretical letters written between two lovers who are oceans apart, as Rotolo was at the time of the album. After ignoring all the hints that his lover may never return to their hometown in pursuit of greater things, the final declaration of the ninth verse is a reflection of the legendary folk bard’s mindset throughout the whole album, “So, take heed, take heed of the western winds / Take heed of the stormy weather / And, yes, there’s somethin’ you can send back to me / Spanish boots of Spanish leather.” A direct parallel to one of his earliest hits in both lyricism and melody, “Girl From the North Country”, Dylan isn’t afraid to express his yearning in the most vulnerable of settings, even if it means walking to the one you love in not-yet broken-in boots.

– Anna Geisler, Staff Writer

Dress – Heavy Version by Charlotte Sands

Guys, I know that in New England, as it gets colder, it gets harder to wear dresses, but best believe it is still possible. There are so many cool ways to layer them! Plus, this isn’t any old dress. “Dress,” by Massachusetts native Charlotte Sands, was released in 2020, but this version, the heavy version, wasn’t released until 2022. The heavy factor definitely adds a new layer to this song, which I’m obsessed with this fall. It keeps the fun energy of the original but situates Charlotte’s voice among fuller drums, more prominent guitar, and an epic headbanging breakdown.

“Dress” has been one of the most iconic of Sands’s songs to date, and having this spin on it really elevates it. Plus, fall is a time for change, what with all the changing leaves (now dead leaves) encouraging us to branch out, so if you don’t consider yourself someone who is into heavy music, give this song a shot anyway. She sings “I love the way you wear that dress,” and all the original lyrics, but trust me when I say there is something addictive in this version. Plus, the original is still there if you prefer to stick to the classics.

– Ella Mastroianni, Staff Writer

Loose Garment by MUNA

“Loose Garment” is one of my most treasured MUNA songs. It was released a little over three years ago, on their third, self-titled album, and it is a song about release and lost loves and change—perfect for this time of year if you ask me. I mean, “loose garment” is a pretty vague term, but that means it can be whatever you want for your fall outfit. Scarf? Parka? Cloak? Baggy sweatshirt? They all work! MUNA’s loose garment is framed in contrast to a choker made of sadness, which is now swapped out for a flowy loose garment. Sonically, the song itself strays from the bright pop that MUNA consistently delivers on and is more widely known for—“Silk Chiffon,” “Number One Fan,” I’m looking at you.

Anyway, “Loose Garment” in particular succeeds in its poetic delivery among a slow-tempoed, string-led instrumental. Lead singer Katie Gavin sings of blame, but pledges to release it, breaking it up like bread and feeding it to the birds by the river. This song is full of beautiful images just like that, and lines that brush up on the sentimental, and gently carry the listener forward. “I’m broken hearted, I’m disappointed, It was still beautiful” is a lyric that will for sure be in my wardrobe this fall.

– Ella Mastroianni, Staff Writer

“Earrings” by Malcolm Todd

Malcolm Todd might be one of the most talented nepo babies that I have ever seen. His ability to blend and combine several genres like R&B, rock, and indie music is astounding on every one of his songs. Todd has had one of the best 2025s that a person could ask for as well. His self-titled debut album has been one of the biggest hits of the year. Also, despite not making the lineup last year, he played Flog Gnaw in LA, one of the goals that he set for himself. Before this explosion in popularity, “Earrings” set the stage for who Malcolm Todd was going to be. The hyperpop feel of the songs and the hazy vocals of Todd make this song addictive. There is something for everyone in Malcolm Todd, and “Earrings” is the perfect place to start.

– Fenton Wright, Web Services Coordinator