‘No Kings’ in Boston

By Tiana DiStasio

BOSTON – Lollipops, posters and American flags were distributed at the No Kings protest on Oct. 18, where thousands of people gathered on Boston Common. Some protesters referred to the importance of community as a way forward during political turmoil.

Eighty-five year-old Eleanor Rubin said she has participated in protests since the 60s, including demonstrations against the Vietnam War. When asked what keeps bringing her out to protest, she said: “Wanting a sense of community, wanting to connect with other people who feel similarly, wanting to show in a very visible way that it’s not okay to take, you know, to arrest people without warrants, to take away immigrant possibilities, to harm students.” Rubin is from California but lives in Massachusetts. She said she attended the event with her 88-year-old husband.

Kass Flores, who was at the event with the Party for Socialism and Liberation, said, “I’m here because I really want to send the message that fighting back also means working class people have the power.” Flores said the importance of organizing should not be underestimated. “I just want to help other people realize that when we are organized, like, this is a very great example of us coming out together. We have the means to shut stuff down.”

The nationwide No Kings protest on Oct. 18 was the second of its kind against the Trump administration. The first was held in June. According to the No Kings website, more than 2,700 demonstrations occurred throughout the United States.

“The last 250 years and counting, in Boston, everyday is No Kings Day,” stated Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, who spoke to the large crowd on Saturday afternoon. “They want us isolated and divided, so keep coming together,” she said. “So look around you right now, and you’ll see tens of thousands of reasons to keep the faith and keep going.”

When Mike, who chose not to provide his last name, was asked what brought him to the protest, he said, “solidarity, protest, let everybody know, Washington, that we’re not happy, basically.” He said “things need to change in short order, and we’re not going away anytime soon.” Mike was holding a sign that said, “No Kings, go Bruins,” which was a “play on the Kings of L.A.”

Attendee Devin Loud said: “I hate the inaction that we’re seeing in the world right now,” which was his reason for attending the protest. “This is a great event to bring people together to really start the cause, and create awareness.”