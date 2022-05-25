Playlist: New Discoveries 5/24

WET LEG - “UR MUM”

Wet Leg absolutely never misses with their splendidly chaotic and effortlessly fun sound and style as a band. “Ur Mum,” from their recently released self-titled album, specifically carries the perfect amount of sass. Its lyrics make singing along such a treat. While the song is about the things that hold us back — residual anger at an ex and a hometown that is simply limiting, for example — it is extremely catchy and dance-worthy. Be sure to listen to the song in its entirety to be rewarded with their “longest and loudest scream” in the bridge.

- Erin Norton, Membership Assistant

JOY - “LEMON TREE”

“Lemon Tree” is Mt. Joy’s first release in 2022. The Los Angeles-based group has been around since 2016. Like their usual style, “Lemon Tree” blurs the lines between folk and rock. Starting off, the song has a soft guitar and vocal work. But it picks up with fast-moving guitar, building into something fun. The track sings of accepting things for what they are. The lyrics go on, “The sweetness is around the seed, and I'm learning to keep going.” You could say the song is a nod to the saying, “when life gives you lemons, make lemonade.” Mt. Joy is set to release their new album Orange Blood on June 17th. While writing the collection of songs during lockdown in 2020, Mt. Joy was influenced by the sun and desert they had previously witnessed on tour. Orange Blood will hopefully go on to center around more harmonious and happy themes.

- Amber Garcia, Membership Coordinator

POND - “HANG A CROSS ON ME”

If the psychedelic-infused, groovy sound of Pond’s latest single “Hang a Cross On Me” isn’t enough to catch your attention, maybe the story of its making will. The Australian group invited “Cowboy John” to feature on the track, the second time they collaborated with him in a similar nature. They met the man — who they describe as a “musician, poet, fashion icon” and “legend” — as he is a regular at Poon’s Head Studio in Perth, where they record at. Just as he did in a feature on Pond’s album Hobo Rocket, Cowboy John improvises his lyrics live and in one take. Pay attention to his verse for poetic musings. “Hang a Cross On Me” comes as a new song released as part of a deluxe reissue of Pond’s 2021 album, titled 9.

- Nora Onanian, Web Services Coordinator

