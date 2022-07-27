THE 1975 — “PART OF THE BAND”

After teasing new music for quite some time now, The 1975 are finally back! Their most recent release — “Part of the Band” — mixes the sounds and motifs of their debut album and most recent one in a way that makes the energy of this song both familiar yet unique. Although, in terms of writing style, their classic and unique lyricism still remains. Interestingly enough, this lead single from their upcoming album, Being Funny in a Foreign Language, originated from the bridge of an unreleased cover, dubbed “New York.” Frontman Matty Healy had originally sung the unreleased song as a surprise opener at a Phoebe Bridgers concert earlier this year. This is only the beginning of the new The 1975 era and we can’t wait for what is yet to come!

- Erin Norton, Membership Assistant

BARTEES STRANGE — "WRETCHED"

Bartees Strange, known for an alternative-rock sound, has been “Wretched.” His song, by the same name, is the fourth single he has released from his new album Farm To Table. In a statement, he revealed, “This song is about the people who’ve always stood by me, even when I was wretched.” The track starts off with the lyrics, “Daylight doesn't seem to come up as fast, when it's you I'm haunting, you I'm calling. I need you back in my system.” It sounds ethereal in the beginning, as if Bartees Strange is truly “haunting” someone. Slowly, it builds more upbeat, until three verses in, he reaches a breakthrough. It slows dramatically as Bartees Strange reveals, “You found ways to rescue me, you rescued me.” This final message is accompanied by the slow softness of his guitar, simple and impactful.

- Mina Rose Morales, Staff Writer

DEATH CAB FOR CUTIE — "HERE TO FOREVER"

Death Cab for Cutie has released their second single of the year, “Here to Forever.” The new single will be a part of their upcoming album Asphalt Meadows, expected September 16th, 2022. The chorus sings “I wanna know the measure from here to forever, and I wanna feel the pressure of God or whatever. Now it seems more than ever there's no hands on the levers.” Death Cab’s lead singer, Ben Gibbard, said about the song: “It’s a song both about our impermanence and the anxiety of these times. It’s also about wanting to believe in something bigger even when it feels like nothing is out there.”

- Amber Garcia, Membership Coordinator

