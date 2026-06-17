New Discoveries: Steve Lacy “the feeling”

– Lindsay Gould, Music Coordinator

Steve Lacy is back once again with the release of his new single “The Feeling.” It reminds us exactly why he has become one of the most exciting voices in alternative R&B. The song blends dreamy synth, vulnerable lyricism, and the nostalgic atmosphere that has become synonymous with his music.

Chasing Closure

There is something instantly relatable about “The Feeling.” At its core, the song is about trying to understand someone who has become impossible to read. Sending subtle—or maybe not so subtle—messages, finding excuses to be in the same room as someone, or hoping that a random encounter will somehow be the sign that brings them back into your life.

The painful reality, however, is that sometimes it does not work. Throughout the song, Lacy captures the frustration of wanting closure from a relationship while knowing that you cannot force someone to feel the same way that they once did.

Some of my favorite moments come from the way Lacy reflects on using music as an escape. He suggests that no matter how hard he tries to move on, the songs he creates inevitably become about the person he is trying to forget. It is a beautiful reminder of how art and heartbreak often work together.

Simple but Powerful

What I love about the music video is how little it actually does. Instead of relying on elaborate sets or storytelling, the video places all of the attention on the music itself. Most of the video features Lacy alone in a dark space, singing directly into the camera with only a guitar beside him.

The moody lighting, especially the deep red tones cast across his face and body, adds to the emotional weight of the song. There are also subtle visual effects that make certain moments feel delayed or stretched out. These effects mirror that nostalgic sound and give the entire video a hazy quality that feels like a distant memory.

What’s Next?

If “The Feeling” is any indication of what is coming next, Steve Lacy’s future looks incredibly promising. The song serves as another reminder of his ability to turn complicated emotions into something beautiful and easy to connect with.

On top of that, Steve Lacy is officially set to release his third studio album, Oh Yeah?, on July 17. If this single is a preview of what the album has in store, there is plenty to be excited about.