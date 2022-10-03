Pick of the Week: Steve Lacy “Bad Habit”

By Breanna Nesbeth, Staff Writer

The internet works in mysterious ways when it comes to boosting songs to the top of the charts. This time, it worked its magic on “Bad Habit.”

The hit single comes from 24-year-old guitarist and singer Steve Lacy. It’s pulled off of his latest album Gemini Rights.

Since being released at the end of June, “Bad Habit” has peaked at No. 2 on the Hot 100. It also tops Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs, Hot R&B Songs, Hot Rock & Alternative Songs, Hot Rock Songs, and Hot Alternative Songs charts. No other song has ever held all five placements, simultaneously or at all.

ABOUT THE ARTIST

Although the track is a breakout moment for Steve Lacy, the singer is no stranger to the music industry.

Lacy joined the Grammy-nominated alternative R&B band the Internet at just 16 years old. He served as the group’s guitarist, gaining recognition from artists Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole, and even Vampire Weekend.

In 2017, he released his self-produced debut EP Steve Lacy’s Demo. Soon after, he appeared on Tyler, the Creator’s “911 / Mr. Lonely,” co-wrote songs for Solange, and produced Kendrick Lamar’s “Pride.”

It’s no surprise why Lacy is one of music’s hottest collaborators— his guitar strumming skills are unlike any other. While Lacy is a trained guitarist, his playing isn’t based on riffs or noodle-centric. Instead, his guitar playing brings a texture to songs that sends a very subtle yet rhythmic vibe.

DECONSTRUCTING “BAD HABIT”

Lacy has expressed that since he’s so accustomed to collaborating on other artists’ tracks, when it comes to creating his own, he prefers to work alone.

Accordingly, Steve Lacy’s Demo was recorded and mixed entirely on his iPhone; Apollo XXI was made on a laptop. But when writing “Bad Habit,” he co-wrote the song with rising singer Fousheé. And it’s not just a one-track feature, as she appears throughout the album.

“Bad Habit” is about looking back on being attracted to someone and what could have been, yet failing to express your interest to the person in the moment.

The chorus begins with the titular line “I bite my tongue, it’s a bad habit.” Fousheé later joins him, singing the repeated line, “I wish I knew. I wish I knew you wanted me.” The echoing reflects how heavily his feelings of regret weigh on him.

WHAT’S NEXT FOR STEVE LACY?

Steve Lacy recently announced his Give You the World Tour. The North American run will take place this Fall, starting off in Denver and closing out in Los Angeles. He’ll stop locally, in Boston, at Roadrunner on October 10th. And as for “Bad Habit,” the internet has made it clear that the song is here to stay.

