SERATONES - “GOOD DAY”

Seratones, the Louisiana-based rock-soul group, has released the lead single “Good Day” for their forthcoming album. Alongside the new song comes a music video, directed by Danielle Calodney. Lead singer AJ Haynes sings of the joyful struggle of being happy in hard times. The lyrics go, “This is the day that love has made/ Rejoice and be glad in it.” Here Haynes reminds us to take time to find love and be happy even if the world is out of our control. The group uses funk and R&B to achieve their sound, while also digging into hypnotic pop-dance music. In a press release, Hynes said, “This is a protest album built on the form of protest I’m most interested in at this moment: getting present and sitting through difficult things with abundant joy.” Seratones’ third album Love & Algorhythms, will be out on April 29th.

- Amber Garcia, Staff Writer

MIDLAKE - “BETHEL WOODS”

Midlake recently released “Bethel Woods” as part of their upcoming album, For The Sake of Bethel Woods. The LP will mark the band’s first in eight years. “Bethel Woods” was named after and inspired by the site of the original Woodstock festival in 1969. “Gather your courage and pillars, leave what’s become familiar, I’ve been ready for years now,” the group sings in the track. These reflective lyrics with themes of both loss and hope are sung in a fast-paced, alternative-rock style. For The Sake of Bethel Woods will be accompanied by an extensive European tour beginning May 8, 2022.

- Miles Levine, Staff Writer

BOB MOSES - “LOVE BRAND NEW”

Canadian electronics duo Bob Moses deliver one of the best song intros I’ve heard in a while with their latest release “Love Brand New.” Synthy guitars lull the song to a beautifully melodic, melancholy start before a heavy, pulsing beat takes over. Through the lyrics, they capture the exhilaration of newfound love. “No thrill that we can’t find,” they sing, amid imagery of road trips, open-air, and the radio turned loud.

The two halves of Bob Moses — Tom Howie and Jim Vallance — were classmate-acquaintances at school in Vancouver, Canada. After several years pursuing separate music endeavors, they reunited in a Lowe’s parking lot in New York in 2012 and have collaborated since. The duo will release their third studio album The Silence In Between on March 4th. For one of 25 stops on their North American tour, expect Bob Moses to bring the energy to Boston with a performance at Big Night Live on April 5th.

- Nora Onanian, Web Services Coordinator

Each week, our intrepid music staff picks out some new songs you can't miss. For even more new releases, listen to All New From 8-9 every evening on 88.9

Read more of our New Discoveries here