Playlist: New Discoveries 8/2

MATT NATHANSON – “GERMAN CARS”

Have you ever met someone who completely altered the way you saw the world? Well, Matt Nathanson has too. “German Cars” is a track that celebrates friendship and the warm feeling of nostalgia. Abundant with reminiscence for the ‘good-ol days’ of Nathanson’s early life spent in Massachusetts, the bright track is a peaceful homage to the place that shaped him.

Speaking on “German Cars,” Nathanson told AntiMusic: “It's about being jealous of the cool kids who got to spend their summers on Nantucket and Martha's Vineyard. It's about how the hint of a Boston accent can make me drop my guard and feel connected to a complete stranger.”

Nathanson’s newest record, Boston Accent, was released last Friday (July 29th). As the title suggests, the record is a celebration of Nathanson’s roots— a full circle moment for this veteran singer-songwriter.

- Sophie Severs, Staff Writer

FOALS – “2AM”

We’ve all had those thoughts that keep us up at night. Whether it’s our subconscious suddenly unearthing something embarrassing that we said one time, or a regret that has been eating us away, sometimes our brains just insist on keeping us awake. Foals singer Yanis Philippakis pairs these late-night queries to an upbeat percussive tune in “2AM.” The track offers listeners a way to, quite literally, dance their cares away. Philippakis’ lyrical repetition really hammers in the feeling of being stuck in an endless cycle of self-destruction, as he sings of all of his troubles that have been working to ward off a peaceful night’s sleep.

So, next time you find yourself unable to sleep during the wee hours of the morning, listen to Foals’ “2AM!” It might not help you get some shut eye, but it’ll certainly give you something to dance to!

- Sophie Severs, Staff Writer

THE HAPPY FITS — “DO YOUR WORST”

Alternative, indie-pop trio The Happy Fits are continuing their pineapple theme. The cover of their third album Under The Shade of Green features a pineapple set on fire against a yellow background. Their song “Do Your Worst” also ties in the tropical fruit. The music video to “Do Your Worst” has the band living in a world where pineapples have been declared illegal, a ban that turns problematic amid the band members selling pineapples.

Despite the lighthearted nature of the video, the band’s guitarist and one of the vocalists, Ross Monteith, said the song has a deeper meaning, “It ranges from small anxieties to existential crises. It was written as a sort of therapeutic way of releasing these emotions that, seemingly, a lot of us have dealt with. It is a reminder for us to stay positive, overcome bad habits, and conquer our fears.”

This message, expressed lyrically, is delivered with a mix of upbeat music and — at first — soft vocals. But as the song progresses, the vocals turn tough against the catchy, repetitive sound of plucked cello strings.

- Mina Rose Morales, Staff Writer

MOMMA — “SPEEDING 72”

Coming from Momma’s most recent album Household Name, “Speeding 72” is a crisp and upbeat song which perfectly captures the overall sound of Momma as a group. Their smooth vocals, unique lyrics, and indie-rock, almost grunge sound all work together perfectly, making for a fantastic song! The track is immersive from the beginning. It starts out by including the sound of a car door opening and starting up. The reference to Pavement’s “Gold Soundz” in the lyrics also suggests that “Speeding 72” was partially inspired by the indie sounds of the early ‘90s. Throughout the summer and into autumn, they are supporting many artists, notably Snail Mail. They’ll make a stop locally at Brighton Music Hall on September 12th as the headlining act, where you can catch “Speeding 72” and others from Momma’s new album performed live!

- Erin Norton, Membership Assistant

Each week, our intrepid music staff picks out some new songs you can't miss. For even more new releases, listen to All New From 8-9 every evening on 88.9

Read more of our New Discoveries here