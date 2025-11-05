New Discoveries: Geese “Cobra”

Graphic by Riley Vecchione

– Fenton Wright, Web Services Coordinator

Brooklyn-based rock band Geese is one of the most intriguing bands releasing music at the moment. “Cobra” is the second song off their third studio album, Getting Killed, which is arguably their best to date. Led by Cameron Winter, the group seems poised to take the music industry by storm.

Rock is Alive…

If you have been keeping up with the music blog, then you probably saw my album review for Getting Killed, my blurb on Cameron Winter, and all the other Geese-related content that I have been gushing about. I can not get enough of this band, and “Cobra” is a song that I would highly recommend you listen to if you are even remotely interested in Geese.

“Cobra” is a more funky, upbeat song that is reminiscent of Geese’s second studio album, 3D Country. The bassline played by Dominic DiGesu is what makes up the majority of this funk, faux-country feel that is on “Cobra.” Guitarist Emily Green plays a modified guitar sound that makes it sound as if bells are ringing. When isolated, her guitar playing sounds almost somber, but the delivery of the drums by Max Bassin complements and uplifts her chords.

The vocals of Winter on this song are some of the best across the album. He sings lyrics like, “Baby, let me wash your feet forever,” in a transatlantic accent that sounds almost congested. Winter’s vocal variety and choosing of which notes to hold add an even deeper sense of longing in “Cobra” and across all of Geese’s work.

And Being Led by a Gaggle of Geese

Outside of their music, Geese has come to represent something more for alternative rock. They represent a revival and a sense of optimism within the genre. Their music seems to reflect the unrest of an entire generation at the moment. The angst that has been built from isolation during the pandemic seems to be personified in their music with each song.

On Getting Killed, many of Winter’s lyrics mention some kind of displeasure or lack of satisfaction with life. That is what makes Geese so great, their sound says all the things that we want but don’t or can’t find the words for.

Geese’s music is also full of duality. There is a rawness in some of their songs, like “Trinidad,” which bursts with emotion. Some songs feel serene, like “Taxes,” which seems to float above the turmoil of the rest of the album. What makes Geese special is their ability to do both at an elite level.

Geese On Tour

Geese have been on tour for a little more than a month now, and with each show people leave with raving reviews. Each show is seemingly better than the least, and even if you are unfamiliar with their music, they are amazing introductions. The show in Boston on November 14, is expensive, but not all of their tickets are sold out. If you are as convinced about Geese as I am, then I would get tickets if you can!