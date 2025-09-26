Album Review: Geese “Getting Killed”

Graphics by Riley Vecchione

By Fenton Wright, Web Service Coordinator

Artist: Geese

Album: Getting Killed

Favorite Tracks: “Husbands,” “Islands of Men,” “100 Horses,” and “Taxes”

For Fans of: Big Thief, Black Country, New Road, Frog

A New Generation of Rock

Getting Killed is the third studio album by New York rock band Geese. This is their first release in nearly two years, and follows the 2024 release of lead singer Cameron Winter’s debut solo album, Heavy Metal. On Getting Killed, Geese mixed some of Winter’s own style that he found on Heavy Metal with Geese’s classic heavy rock and jazz/funk sound.

Getting Killed comes after two years of no new music from Geese. On 3D Country, the album that precedes Getting Killed, was more of an experiment by Geese. They messed with Alt-Rock, Art-Rock, Alt-Country, and a host of other genres. Geese’s sound matures on this album, and in a way, becomes more refined as they narrow themselves and find the kind of music that they want to produce.

As I mentioned earlier, a significant portion of this album draws inspiration from Cameron Winter’s personal style in Heavy Metal and incorporates it into the music Geese creates. Winter’s voice is one of the highlights of this album, not to mention the incredible variety of instrumentation across the album. Geese cement themselves as the sound of a new generation of rock fans. They address the anxieties of a generation that is inheriting a world that we have increasingly come to doubt and question.

Is This Heavy Metal?

One of the first things you encounter on ‘Getting Killed’ is the sheer amount of rage and angst that permeates this album from the very beginning. You feel the anger that Geese are hoping to embody.

On the first track, “Trinidad,” the listener is just beaten over and over again by the screaming vocals of Winter, the banging of the drums, and the distorted guitar riffs. It immediately sets the tone of societal unrest. With lyrics like, “I tried so hard,” which gets repeated over and over, furthers this discomfort and noncompliance feel of the album. It then culminates with Winter shouting, “There’s a bomb in my car!” This is one of the best opening tracks I have ever heard.

The next two songs, “Cobra” and “Husbands,” have a more upbeat feel to them. In my opinion, this is to give the illusion of happiness that this album tries to convey. This is the idea that there is nothing wrong with our environment. Underlying the beat of the song are the doubling voices of Winter. They sound tired, almost like they have been beaten into submission.

“Husbands” is one of my favorite songs on the album because of this. Geese, in a way, ask the question: How many have to die on this song? They ask, “Will it wash your hair clean/When your husbands all die?” In other words, is the price of keeping the status quo worth losing so many people?

The title track and fourth song of the album, “Getting Killed,” is a more experimental song than the rest up until this point. It features a music break in the middle that almost makes you forget about what the song is trying to say. In this song, the singer laments about how this city is “killing him.” It makes him feel like he is no longer in control.

The next song continues that same feel. “Islands of Men” has this theme of running from something “real.” Running from the “island of men,” where people “sink lower and lower.” I take this to mean a place where everyone accepts that the world is not made for them, but continues on in it anyways. Geese is saying we can’t escape the reality of this world. The fade out of the song is Winter repeatedly saying “you can’t keep running away,” and “men.” It gives this effect of the song chasing the listener in a way.

New Normal

“100 Horses” is probably my favorite song on the album. It is the climax of all the themes of unrest, displacement, and sacrifice that are mentioned throughout the album. It is also the most direct song in its messaging. Throughout the song, there is a constant mention of “times of war” and that we have to be happy and accept that this is our reality. Winter is saying that we can’t be upset, because our silence before war is, in some ways, a cosign agreeing with it.

Outside of the lyrics of “100 Horses,” the music itself is beautiful. It has this classic guitar riff accompanied by a rough bassline that almost overshadows the lyrics. That is the point, though. We would rather be distracted rather than acknowledge the reality of the world around us.

“Half Real” and “Au Pays du Cocaine” in the concept of the album are quiet moments about love. In “Half Real,” the singer would rather have a lobotomy than remember any of the bad moments he has had with his partner. He would rather remember only the good she has done to him. This same line of thinking is in “Au Pays du Cocaine.” He talks about sailors in green coats, which is a sign of bad luck, but he still wants this person to come back, despite what they bring to him.

“Bow Down” is a direct continuation of “Au Pays du Cocaine.” He plays with this idea of tension in a relationship by likening it to worship. He worships at the altar of his partner, but that worship led him to end up “alone in hell.”

“Taxes”

“Taxes” is one of those songs that, when you hear it, you just have to stop and listen. It continues the religious metaphors that are present throughout the entire album, but instead of condemning himself, Winter pushes back on the idea that he deserves what is happening to him. He shouts, “Doctor, heal yourself.” I take this to mean that everyone in the world is sick, and you can’t save others until you help yourself. It also sees Winter taking back control. He says, “I will break my own heart from now on.”

This song is beautiful. The backing vocals that act like a choir to Winter’s main lyrics are amazing. The drums on this song, as well as the guitar, bass, and keyboard, are magnificent.

The final song on the album, “Long Island City Here I Come,” is the perfect outro. There are many references to the Bible, pop culture, and American mythology. It is the perfect ending, because even though Winter doesn’t know where he is going, he still heads off into the future. He no longer will consign himself to a life of misery that he has no control over.

Geese On Tour!

What a breathtaking album. Geese have made their best album yet. Luckily for us in Boston, we will get to hear it live! Geese will be performing on November 14. Tickets are very expensive, but I think that this will be more than a concert, so I would consider seeing Geese live!