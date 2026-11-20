– Gilad Mishiyev, Staff Writer

Fontaines D.C. return with a single as cynical and groovy as ever in “Mimesis,” eager to build on their electric-veined rock full of synthesizers and icy melodies- a song perfect for a late-night drive through the city or for a stop at the club.

Dopamine Rush

The Irish band pulls no punches on their latest album: “Dopamine Chamber” is a chastisement of a world standing on the flimsy legs of dopamine rushes and AI companies, through slick and surreal melodies, like the soundtrack of a club thousands of feet below the ground, of the strange world of a Twilight Zone episode that is beginning to bleed into our own.

The word mimesis is of Greek origin, meaning “imitation” or “representation,” an echo of our present reality, like a band’s cover or a shadow on the wall. “Tired of living like a photograph / same old livin’ in the same old laugh” writes frontman Grian Chatten. Over an arrangement both ominous and vibrant – one of dancing synths and a groovy bassline – Chatten’s baritone vocals are joined by lighter harmonies which bounce with the beat of the drums. The chorus is a standout moment on any Fontaines song; a melody that could masquerade as either punk or house music, and dances across that tightrope in such a satisfying way.

They play with these motifs across the entire project: “Where is Gone?” is a slower, almost orchestral ballad joined by Rosalía, the timbre of her voice proving to be a perfect pairing with the band’s dreamy chords.

Dubliners

It’s hard to think of something more satisfying than witnessing a band’s deserved rise in real time; “Dublin in the rain is mine,” wrote Chatten on the opening song of their first album, titled “Dogrel,” in 2019. In an interview with Vice that same year, guitarist Carlos O’Connell stated, “what we want to do with our poetry is bring it to a normal level – you don’t have to be educated, or know anything about poetry, you just have to enjoy it.” Fontaines D.C. were lauded among several rising Irish bands that were eager to establish a new musical language for the country, one of lyrical bent and loud guitars; punk in every movement. It’s safe to say that Fontaines have yet to lose this driving force, instead evolving it into a more refined sound with every project they take on.

What’s Next?

Fontaines D.C. is opening their North America right here in Boston on April 23rd! Be sure to catch their set at MGM Music Hall at Fenway, which will be opened by indie up-and-comers Westside Cowboy.