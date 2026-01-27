New Discoveries: Dijon “Yamaha”

Graphic by Riley Vecchione

– Rebecca Kasuba, Staff Writer

Dijon unites the sultry feel of R&B and out-of-this-world soul, leaving us with a sound that stomps over modern music unapologetically through his new album, Baby.

Yamaha Yearning

At its heart, this song is about love. I’d argue that Dijon brings us on a certain journey of desire and yearning. Within this song, we get personal, feeling every word of devotion. Whoever this “Annie” is in this song is one heck of a muse.

We can also hear the desire in the unabashed instrumentation in the background. With the drums and bass echoing throughout the whole song, setting the mood and grounding us. To me, this whole song feels like a love letter through its complex sound, filled with vulnerability.

Vulnerable with Music

Dijon’s new album Baby marks his second full-length project. Hence the name, baby, this album is about Dijon’s experience with parenthood. Throughout the whole album, he describes his love for his son and the baby’s mother. Giving us a deep personal look into his inner life.

You can check out this amazing live performance of “Another Baby!” from SNL if you need an example, or if your curiosity is piqued. It’s truly spectacular how Dijon connects with the crowd thanks to his vulnerable themes.

Need More?

You can find more of Dijon by streaming his new album, Baby. He is also on the European leg of his tour, if any of you are interested in a long flight. Another way you can listen to more Dijon is by checking out Mk.gee, another great artist, with whom Dijon collaborated on the album Two Star & The Dream Police.