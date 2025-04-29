Lucy Dacus Lights Up MGM Music Hall

Discover WERS :: 04.29.2025
A photo of the outside of MGM Music Hall featuring Lucy Dacus on a large screen.
Photos by Celia Abbott

Who: Lucy Dacus, Katie Gavin, and Jasmine.4.t

Where: MGM Music Hall

When: April 20, 2025

By: Emma D’Addabbo, Staff Writer

Lucy Dacus blessed the city of Boston, giving the show of a lifetime on April 20th during her Forever Is A Feeling tour. This being the fourth show of the tour, Dacus said “it feels like I’m living this little dream,” every time she takes to the stage. She then expressed how she’s always had a special love for Boston – mainly because it was the first place to have a pit at her show located at The Sinclair. 

Outstanding Openers

Openers Jasmine.4.t and Katie Gavin set an incredible tone from the very beginning of the night. Jasmine playing songs like “Skin on Skin” and “Elephant” brings to focus important themes of identity for the LGBTQIA+ community, which is crucial now more than ever. Also, Katie Gavin playing Sanitized was just something truly magical. Katie, being right before Lucy, brought such an amazing vibe and connection with the audience – she had us all wrapped around her finger. Lucy mentioned how these two wonderful artists have inspired her greatly, helping her to strive to be better, and after seeing them live, I see exactly what she means.

Katie Gavin performs with her band under grand lighting.
Photos by Celia Abbott

Behind the Art

Before I get to the main event, first I want to yap about the set. This album and tour seem to have a focus point on picture frames, ideally being out of gold. With this being said, the set that was behind the artists was one made out of several picture frames, the theme of the photos being displayed changed with each song. It was the definition of an absolute iconic set and in my opinion it needs much more attention.

Oldies & Goodies

There was such a perfect blend of new songs and old songs, my personal favorite “Triple Dog Dare” being played immediately after “First Time;” to say I was in tears is an understatement. The audience was in for a treat however when Dacus started playing “Please Stay,” a tour debut, from the album Home Video – not only that but played it completely acoustic. Yeah, safe to say the entire audience was in tears. 

Lucy Dacus sings on a dim stage.
Photos by Celia Abbott

It has been made aware that Lucy has certain rituals and bits when on stage, like bringing someone on to sing “Bullseye” alongside her, for this show it was Hozier! Just kidding, it was actually Jasmine in a long brown-haired wig. This entire interaction had the audience dying, especially with Lucy going “thank you hozier for showing up to tonight’s show.” Another one is having someone be the “Most Wanted Man” for the show! We had the honor of it being her dad for this show. It was the sweetest moment of the whole show, the spotlight being put onto him, everyone in the stands instantly awwing at the wholesome moment.

Now, one thing about Lucy Dacus and her music is how she has the ability to make you want to text your ex that you miss them and want them back (guilty!), and just when I thought I survived, she started playing “True Blue,” a song from her previous band Boygenius. Oh how it feels good to be known!

