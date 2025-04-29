Lucy Dacus Lights Up MGM Music Hall

Who: Lucy Dacus, Katie Gavin, and Jasmine.4.t

Where: MGM Music Hall

When: April 20, 2025

By: Emma D’Addabbo, Staff Writer

Lucy Dacus blessed the city of Boston, giving the show of a lifetime on April 20th during her Forever Is A Feeling tour. This being the fourth show of the tour, Dacus said “it feels like I’m living this little dream,” every time she takes to the stage. She then expressed how she’s always had a special love for Boston – mainly because it was the first place to have a pit at her show located at The Sinclair.

Outstanding Openers

Openers Jasmine.4.t and Katie Gavin set an incredible tone from the very beginning of the night. Jasmine playing songs like “Skin on Skin” and “Elephant” brings to focus important themes of identity for the LGBTQIA+ community, which is crucial now more than ever. Also, Katie Gavin playing Sanitized was just something truly magical. Katie, being right before Lucy, brought such an amazing vibe and connection with the audience – she had us all wrapped around her finger. Lucy mentioned how these two wonderful artists have inspired her greatly, helping her to strive to be better, and after seeing them live, I see exactly what she means.