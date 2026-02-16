Lovestruck Books & Cafe celebrates the end of a chapter with one-year anniversary

By Iris Martinez

Transcript:

People lined up to buy books and trinkets, sit for typewritten poetry or get custom chain-stitched embroidery on February 1st at Lovestruck Books & Cafe. The finale to their three-day celebration, Sunday morning and early afternoon were sleepier than the day before.

Lovestruck fan and booktoker Rachel Cummins went to Lovestruck on Saturday and Sunday, finding Saturday chaotic with a line around the building, but well-managed and enjoyable.

“We ended up waiting in line for about 20 minutes, I would say. Which was fine because obviously, the book community here is so nice. We met so many people in line — it was so fun, and we got in here and it was insane, but I feel like the staff did a really good job of kind of keeping everything calm. It was chaotic, but in like, a fun way.”

The anniversary event included offerings from poet Iman Khondker, chainstitch embroidery shop KEEPER and craft bar The Creative Nest. There were also events throughout like surprise local authors, ticketed author events and a romance cover photobooth. Sam, the embroiderer from KEEPER, enjoyed the non-stop energy of the extended weekend.

“It seems like people are really kind of like, having fun being a part of Lovestruck and like coming here, and a lot of people were willing to like, queue up in line for like a half hour, 45 minutes just to kind of like, be a part of it. So yeah, it’s been fun energy.”

Attendees like Kristina Gravlin enjoyed how Lovestruck supports local artists and activism through their offerings.

“They obviously have books, but if you come in here, you’ll see that they have a lot of like, little trinkets and cute things, so they support a bunch of local artists, but then also they’re really big on like activism as well, and I think that’s really important just with everything that’s kind of going on in our world.”

Both Gravlin and Cummins emphasized how Lovestruck acts as a third space, which owner and founder Rachel Kanter says is an intentional aspect of the shop.

“When I was creating Lovestruck, I very much wanted it to be a third space for people, I wanted there to be a place where people could come and be friends and be in community with each other.”

The events throughout the three-day celebration were curated to match their year-round events. Events manager Riley Mulroy highlighted the importance of centering community, diversity and a sense of belonging.

“Part of our core foundations as a company is highlighting diverse voices and diverse authors. I think that that is something that we as a community really need, and it’s something that has been wanted in the city of Cambridge, and specifically Harvard Square. We all talk about how important community is, and Cambridge is a great example of how local neighborhoods really stick together.”

As Lovestruck Books & Cafe begins a new chapter, they provide an opportunity for book fans and cafe lovers to find space.

“You can come in here, and even if you’re not someone who usually likes to go places by yourself, this is like the place that you wouldn’t feel like, stressed out. And you know, you can come in here, and like, you won’t be like, oh people are looking at me, like I’m by myself. Like, it’s just- it’s just a very welcoming space.”

