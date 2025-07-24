Henry Diltz is one of the most iconic names in American music. It is through his camera lens that we perceive the American music scene in the 60s and 70s. Luckily for us, this icon is bringing his photography to Boston on Thursday, August 14. The gallery will be showcased at 118 Boylston at Emerson College at 7:00 pm. Tickets can be found at ArtsEmerson.org for $60 per person.

As the official Photographer for Woodstock and a founding member of the famed Morrison Hotel Gallery, Diltz has chronicled over five decades of music history with rare intimacy and timeless style. His photographs—of The Doors, Joni Mitchell, Crosby, Stills & Nash, Neil Young, James Taylor, Paul McCartney, and countless others—have graced more than 250 albums and magazine covers. With an uncanny ability to be both everywhere and invisible, Henry didn’t just shoot legends—he was part of the circle. His work is a living, breathing archive of the moments that defined rock and roll. His photography was recently featured in the acclaimed docuseries, “Laurel Canyon,” which reignited global fascination with the California counterculture that forever changed music history.

This special east coast tour, “Legends in Focus: The Photography of Henry Diltz”, is a gallery exhibition and slideshow experience with Diltz himself as your guide. With stories as vivid as his photographs, Henry invites audiences into the homes, venues, and studios where music history was made.

“People ask me how I got these shots,” says Diltz. “The truth is, I was just part of the scene. I had a camera in one hand and a banjo in the other.”