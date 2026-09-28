Gareth Carter book tour

By Gabby Berry

In Gareth Carter’s debut novel, The Misadventures of Don Kee Dong and Philip Mihol: International Men of Mystery, the mysteries of our current culture blend into a satirical, unapologetically queer trip. After facing plenty LGBTQIA+ discrimination in Southern California as a librarian, Carter took his passionate pride and poured it into his writing. With his Northeastern book tour and activism, Carter devotes his time to promoting queer pride in libraries and the limit of book bannings in our nation.

