Food & Friends Drive with Rosie’s Place

HERE AT WERS, WE HAVE A TRADITION OF SUPPORTING THE LARGER BOSTON COMMUNITY, WHICH IS WHY WE'RE PROUD TO PRESENT OUR FOOD & FRIENDS DRIVE IN PARTNERSHIP WITH ROSIE'S PLACE, NOW IN ITS 15TH YEAR!
WERS once again dedicates this year’s holiday fundraiser to filling grocery bags and stocking shelves. Beginning December 3rd and running through the end of the year, this signature fundraiser will raise much needed support for two heritage Boston nonprofits that nourish and serve the community in different ways. One gift, double the impact.
Here's how it works: Every single donation to WERS now through December 31st not only benefits the music you love, but it also helps fill a bag of groceries for a local woman in need.
It is our goal to reach 800 women in need!
But that's not all! When you donate $15 a month, this is what you'll set in motion:
-
- A warm and cozy WERS hat sent to you
-
- A warm and cozy WERS hat sent as a gift in your name to Rosie's Place
-
- AND two bags of groceries filled up for a woman in need
Last year in total, we were able to send more than 1,000 bags of groceries filled with fresh protein, dairy, pantry staples, and other household necessities to the women at Rosie’s Place. This year, we aim to do the same. With help from a few matching gift donors of the station, and your support, we can make a difference again.
Statement from Rosie's Place
Rosie's Place was founded in 1974 as the first women's shelter in the United States. Our mission is to provide a safe and nurturing environment to help poor and homeless women maintain their dignity, seek opportunity and find security in their lives.
Today, Rosie's Place not only provides meals and shelter but also creates answers for thousands of women every year through wide-ranging support, housing and education services. Rosie's Place is grateful for the generous and impactful partnership of WERS. Together, we are making a difference. To learn more, visit RosiesPlace.org
Have a question for our membership team?
Check out our sustaining member FAQ, or fill out the form below!
Sustaining Member FAQ:
Q: Does my sustaining membership ever expire?
A: Sustaining memberships never expire, and auto-renew once a year has gone by.
Q: I am a sustaining member but my credit card has expired. How do I update it to keep my membership going?
A: The best way to update your credit card for your sustaining membership is by making a new donation here!
Q: What is the best payment method for a sustaining membership?
A: The best and most reliable way to give is through ACH Transfer!
Q: How important are sustaining memberships?
A: Sustaining memberships are extremely important and are what keeps this station running every single day.
SUBMIT ANY OTHER QUESTIONS BELOW:
All donations made to WERS are tax-deductible to the full extent allowable by law. WERS is a department of Emerson College, EIN #04-128-6950