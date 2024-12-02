Food & Friends Drive with Rosie’s Place

WERS once again dedicates this year’s holiday fundraiser to filling grocery bags and stocking shelves. Beginning December 3rd and running through the end of the year, this signature fundraiser will raise much needed support for two heritage Boston nonprofits that nourish and serve the community in different ways. One gift, double the impact.

Here's how it works: Every single donation to WERS now through December 31st not only benefits the music you love, but it also helps fill a bag of groceries for a local woman in need.

It is our goal to reach 800 women in need!