PHOTOSERIES: WHAT WE SAW AT BROOKLINE PORCHFEST

By Nora Onanian, Web Services Coordinator

The seventh annual Brookline Porchfest took place on Saturday, September 17th, encouraging residents new and old to explore the musical talents of the neighborhood. It was put on by Arts Brookline and Brookline Music School as a celebration of music and community.

The lineup map boasted over 75 stops scattered across Brookline where attendees could find a wide variety of performances.

As a new Brookline-resident myself, Porchfest was the perfect opportunity to explore beyond just the few blocks around my apartment. I got off at T stops I normally have no reason to get off at, walked past many small businesses I hope to soon revisit, and got a feel for the people that make Brookline the vibrant community that it is.