What We Saw At Brookline Porchfest

By Nora Onanian, Web Services Coordinator

The seventh annual Brookline Porchfest took place on Saturday, September 17th, encouraging residents new and old to explore the musical talents of the neighborhood. It was put on by Arts Brookline and Brookline Music School as a celebration of music and community. 

The lineup map boasted over 75 stops scattered across Brookline where attendees could find a wide variety of performances. 

As a new Brookline-resident myself, Porchfest was the perfect opportunity to explore beyond just the few blocks around my apartment. I got off at T stops I normally have no reason to get off at, walked past many small businesses I hope to soon revisit, and got a feel for the people that make Brookline the vibrant community that it is.

A poster advertising the 2022 Brookline Porchfest is taped to a wooden pole near Griggs Park. A few steps ahead, music can be heard flowing from a nearby performance. Photo by Nora Onanian

STOP 1: REUBEN RAMOS

Reuben Ramos performs the cello, reading from sheet music, in front of a small but supportive crowd gathered outside 81 Francis Street. Photo by Nora Onanian

STOP 2: TIO ROJO

The six-piece group Tio Rojo spin their take on "Psycho Killer" by the Talking Heads from a vine-covered garage at 102 Stearns Road. Photo by Nora Onanian

STOP 3: ERIN ASH SULLIVAN

Erin Ash Sullivan plays guitar and sings from the steps of 7 Griggs Terrace. A crowd gathers on the lawn and in the neighboring Griggs Park for the peaceful set. Photo by Nora Onanian

STOP 4: COULDA BEEN WORSE

An enthusiastic crowd cheers on the five-piece group Coulda Been Worse at 84 University Road as they wrap up their set with "Let It Be" by the Beatles. Photo by Nora Onanian

